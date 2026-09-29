Starting Pitching Was Supposed to Be the Reds’ Strength in 2026 Until It Wasn’t

The Cincinnati Reds’ 2026 plan was for their starting rotation to lead the way. Entering this season, they believed that on any given night the team had pitching capable of beating anyone. And they believed they had the depth to withstand a 162-game season grind and perform in the playoffs.

The Reds were proved wrong, ultimately, as the rotation finished the season as a bottom-10 unit in MLB and the team finished at the bottom of the NL Central division. As incredible as Chase Burns was in his first full season in the big leagues, the rest of the rotation was derailed by injuries, regression, and a lack of command. Instead of a strength, starting pitching was the flaw the Reds couldn’t overcome.

Expectations were high in April. Hunter Greene was viewed as an ace, Andrew Abbott was coming off an All-Star season, Nick Lodolo was coming off a career year, Brady Singer had been rock solid for several seasons, Burns was ready to break through, and Rhett Lowder and Brandon Williamson were back from injuries. Outside of Burns, very little went according to plan.

Greene pitched in just five games this season. He missed the first half of the season because he needed a procedure to remove bone chips from his elbow. He returned in July, was inconsistent, and then learned he needed surgery to repair the UCL in his elbow. He has a long rehab road ahead.

Abbott opened the year in the worst rut of his career, posting a 5.97 ERA through the first month. He got into some bad mechanical habits in Spring Training, and he got hit hard early in the season. He returned to form between May and July, but then his production dipped significantly in August and September.

Between August 1 and the end of the season, Abbott posted a 6.43 ERA. “It’s been a lot of out of the zone, uncharacteristic walks,” he says. “Not as much swing and miss as past years. Guys aren’t swinging when I’m out of the zone. I’m not getting ahead for them to chase. Giving up too much hard contact has been a big thing this year.”

Out in Arizona in the spring, Lodolo looked like a pitcher on the verge of a big year. He was coming off of a fantastic 2025 season, putting the pieces together and seeing his talent bloom over a full season. That didn’t carry over into 2026. He suffered a blister in his final Spring Training start, hit a setback on a rehab outing, and missed over a month. Then he went back on the injured list during the summer with another blister.

Lodolo’s blister history forced him to change his breaking ball grip. That pitch had historically been his signature offering, his elite skill. He’s having to make significant adjustments now just so he can stay on the field. “For me, the biggest thing I’ve been searching for all year is rhythm,” he says. “I felt like I was finding that before the second blister. I’m trying to figure it out. I know what I want to do and how to get there. I’m not throwing as many strikes as I want to and as I have for my whole career. That’s putting me in worse spots.”

Singer has a different profile from the rest of the rotation, and his biggest asset is durability. He balances out the young pitchers with upside as a veteran who knows how to pitch through the full season and take the ball every fifth day. He did that in 2026, but he posted a career-high 5.85 ERA.

For the first two months of the year, Singer was banged up as he pitched through a blister as well as several contusions from when he got hit by ground balls. He looked like himself in June and July, but then he struggled even more down the stretch.

Singer will be a free agent now, but he’s not hitting the market with much momentum following the worst season of his career. “I’m just really unhappy with my year,” he says. “It’s kind of one of the bigger years I needed to do good. I didn’t. That’s how things go sometimes. I went out there and gave it everything I had every outing. It just didn’t work out.”

Lowder went through some typical growing pains for a rookie this year. The silver lining was that outside of the month he spent on the injured list with a minor shoulder injury, he was relatively healthy, logged a lot of innings, and gained a lot of experience.

Williamson missed most of the season with a shoulder injury.

With Greene facing a long recovery from elbow surgery and Singer hitting free agency, the Reds’ rotation entering 2027 currently stands as Burns, Abbott, Lodolo, Lowder, and Williamson. Manager Terry Francona wants to see one specific trait develop with each of those pitchers over the next year. “The next thing, I think, is not simply getting starts,” he says. “We just haven’t gotten deep enough into games. They’ve thrown a lot of pitches.”

While the Reds’ position players have All-Stars in Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart, the rotation is the piece of the team with more overall upside. The franchise’s best shot to contend in 2027 is for that unit to deliver.

Charlie Goldsmith has covered the Reds and Bengals since 2020, and his newsletter on the teams can be found at charlieschalkboard.substack.com.