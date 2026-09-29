Impacting Tomorrow’s Redesigned Market Aims to Improve the Food Distribution Experience

Photograph by Johnny Harrington

Nonprofit Impacting Tomorrow takes a holistic approach to community health and welfare. Cofounded by Ken and Elizabeth Tracy, the organization provides food, clothing, healthcare, dental care, occupational therapy, and educational programming to more than 135,000 people every year. Its food distribution system, The Market, provides families in need with free groceries. The large space opened in Loveland in 2020, offering on nutritious household staples like fruits, vegetables, and frozen meats.

In June, however, the nonprofit unveiled a newly redesigned market, sponsored by Jungle Jim’s, with the goal of creating an engaging and family-oriented shopping experience. Cincinnati Magazine sat with Ken to discuss Impacting Tomorrow’s mission, the intention behind The Market’s redesign, and how it’s impacting families today.

What is Impacting Tomorrow and its mission?

We created a campus model with a market, boutique, occupational therapy for children, medical and dental care, and a 25,000-square-foot warehouse all on one campus. We want to help every family move towards better health and a greater opportunity for lasting hope by providing all of these services.

What inspired you to create Impacting Tomorrow?

I’ve always had a heart to give and make the community better, and wanted to build a model of community service that could not only do great things, but improve and change the trajectory of a family’s life for the better. I love Cincinnati, and that’s my passion.

Tell me about the newly redesigned market and its sponsorship by Jungle Jim’s.

When we redesigned the market, the conversation I was having with Jungle Jim Bonaminio was about providing somebody with an experience that they remember, instead of just providing them with food. The Market is now an experience with better navigation, more food options, and aspects like a children’s play area to be more family centered. We’ve had The Market for a while, but Jungle Jim’s has made it a vibrant place just like their supermarket.

How does membership work for The Market?

Guests can get a membership card where they can [get] any groceries with no cost or limit at all. The cards are used for anything that takes place on our campus, which is all totally funded by outside money.

What is the goal of The Market?

It’s twofold. It’s to provide a resource for those that need assistance on a food basis. It’s also to create an environment of dignity that changes the mindset of those who are used to coming to something like a food pantry. You’ve got to not only provide the product, but also start helping people from an environmental standpoint. If you go to a food pantry and then come to Impacting Tomorrow, you will see a significant difference of how important both the environment and product are.

Who is The Market intended to serve?

A lot of people think poverty is those who may not have a job or are struggling through life. Yes, there are cases like that, but we’ve found that a percentage of our customers are people like moms who have to decide to pay for food or rent, or between gas for their car and food and medical costs for their children. Here, a child can get dental and medical care and a mom can get supplies for their child, feminine hygiene products, and the food they need. By providing all of these services in one location, we are trying to build stability into a family’s life so they can better manage those difficult decisions.

How did the partnership with Jungle Jim’s happen?

Jim and his wife visited after learning about us, and over a few hours we discussed ways we could work together, which led to this unbelievable sponsorship that includes resources, funds, and food. His marketing team has been tremendous in building the engaging environment of our campus. We have a 10-foot giraffe statue straight from Jim’s warehouse!

What impact has The Market and Impacting Tomorrow already made on the community?

It’s in the numbers. Right now, we’re serving 151 ZIP codes, and in this year we’ll help more than 200,000 people. We’ve found through our membership cards that all our resources feed off of each other, and entire family stabilization is happening.

What other resources at Impacting Tomorrow are notable?

The CarryHer division, which supports mothers and women, is great. We currently provide diapers to more than 14,000 babies. We also work with Cincinnati Public Schools to improve the absenteeism rate in schools by providing students with feminine hygiene products so they don’t have to miss class. Our dental care is also tremendous, because many children don’t get dental care.

Are there volunteering options at Impacting Tomorrow?

Yes! Volunteering at The Market and our other resources is open to the public. It’s amazing, the amount of people in this community that have reached out and gotten involved. If somebody volunteers with us, they will see firsthand the impact they’re making in the community.

The Market at Impacting Tomorrow is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday at 455 Wards Corner Rd., Loveland.