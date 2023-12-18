BEST OF THE CITY WINNERS 2023: Q–S

ILLUSTRATION BY BRITTANY DEXTER

Do you want to make a quilt? Rescue a cat? Get your shoes repaired? The Q-S Best of the City winners will point you in the right directions!

Queer Burlesque Troupe: Smoke and Queers Burlesque

A performance art nonprofit with ambitious goals and diverse performers, Smoke and Queers defies traditional restrictive beauty standards. The queer-led team keeps things exciting with a rotating cast and the occasional arm-wrestling tournament. Pop-up shows bring local artists into the spotlight, there are constant thrills, and it’s always a celebration. smokeandqueersburlesque.com

Quilter’s Getaway: The Retreat

Quilters looking for a group getaway spot have a haven in Loveland. There’s enough space for 10 sewing stations, and the adorable cottage is right on the bike trail if you need to take a break from paper piecing. Should you get in a pinch with your pattern, The Quilter’s Studio of Loveland (owned by the same folks) is just half a mile away. Start your sewing machines! 210 Harrison Ave., Loveland, (513) 667-7546, theretreatloveland.com

Rescue: SPCA Cincinnati

As an open-admission shelter, SPCA Cincinnati—which celebrated its 150th anniversary in September—takes in thousands of abandoned, abused, sick, and injured animals each year. None are turned away, which makes it nearly impossible to keep track of exactly how many animals the organization has saved over the years, but so many lives have turned out for the better thanks to its efforts (human lives included).

11900 Conrey Rd., Sharonville, (513) 541-6100, spcacincinnati.org

PHOTOGRAPH BY DEVYN GLISTA

Rooftop Bar: AC Upper Deck

It’s hard to beat the view at the AC Upper Deck. Pretty much every downtown and Northern Kentucky landmark you can think of is at eye level when you ascend the elevator near the Marriott at The Banks. For a memorable day with friends or a romantic getaway, it’s hard to top the sights up here. 135 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown, (513) 744-9900, acupperdeck.com

Root Beer: The Root Beer Stand

The sweet taste of root beer never fails to conjure up feelings of long summer days and backyard barbecues, and there’s no better way to honor that nostalgia than with the locally made version at The Root Beer Stand. Water from the restaurant’s 280-foot-deep well gives the carbonated drink its distinct taste, which means you can’t get anything like it anywhere else. Trust us, you’ll want it by the gallon. And luckily, the waitstaff can accommodate your request. Open March through Labor Day. 11566 Reading Rd., Sharonville, (513) 769-4349, therootbeerstand.com

Spice Market: Colonel De Gourmet Herbs & Spices

Known for his Findlay Market stall and outpost at Jungle Jim’s in Eastgate (now closed), the late Colonel De Stewart quickly became the area’s best-known purveyor of herbs, spices, rubs, and flavorings. His family continues the legacy at an expanded Findlay Market location and at Newport on the Levee, and they’ve added online ordering as well. Build-Your-Own Shaker Sets allow you to choose among 70-plus spice blends, from Baby Carter’s Butt Rub to Montreal Steak Seasoning to Parmageddon; any four jars are $30. Multiple locations, (513) 421-4800, colonelde.com

ILLUSTRATION BY NATALYA BALOVA

SPECIALIZED SERVICES

You need to get stuff done. OR fixed. Or carted away. The folks behind these providers can help.

Camera Vitamins

Get your 35mm and 120mm film (black and white or color) developed the old school way. Located inside Galaxie Skate Shop, 121 W. 10th St., Newport, cameravitamins.com

Laundry Reimagined

This professional laundry pickup and delivery service will leave your clothes washed and folded with no hassle. (513) 202-6655, laundryreimagined.com

Center Shoe Repair & Alterations

Worn-out zipper on your favorite jeans? this master mender can replace it. 1727 Monmouth St., Newport, (859) 916-3251

Lux Mobile Detailing

Get your vehicle a refreshing scrub inside and outside at the location of your choice. (513) 450-4685, luxmobiledetailing.net