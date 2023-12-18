Cincinnati Weekday Picks Dec 18-21

PHOTOGRAPH BY WEYO

The days are getting shorter, but the events are getting merrier. Here are some of the fun ways to enjoy the season around Cincinnati this week.

MONDAY DECEMBER 18

Cans for a Cause: Holiday Canned Food Drive

Every day from the 18th to the 22nd, The Lackman wants you to bring in non-perishable items to help your community this holiday season. These Cans for a Cause will go to Our Daily Bread Soup Kitchen and Social Center. Every item donated until 8 p.m. will get you 50 cents off your tab until you hit $5. 3-8 p.m., The Lackman, 1237 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine

Mascot Mondays: FC Cincinnati’s Gary

The FCC Season may be over, but the team’s spirit is still spreading around town. On Monday, you can skate with the team’s mascot, Gary the lion, at the Summit Park ice rink. Vamos! 5:30-7 p.m., Summit Park, 4421 Glendale Milford Rd., Blue Ash

TUESDAY DECEMBER 19

Bluey Family Day

If your kids are so obsessed with Bluey that they’ve started speaking in Australian accents, head to the Anderson library. You’ll play some of Bluey and Bingo’s favorite games like magic xylophone and keepy-uppies. Snacks (for humans, not dogs) will be provided. 10:15-11:15 a.m., Anderson Library, 7450 State Rd., Anderson

Ronald McDonald House Floral Class

Emily Ryan, founder of Petal and Stem floral design, will be teaching a free flower arranging class at the Ronald McDonald House. All of the arrangements will decorate the rooms of the children staying there, so come and spread some beauty for those who need it this season. 6:30-8 p.m., Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Cincinnati, 341 Erkenbrecher Ave., Avondale

The Thing From Another World with Secret Base Cinema

Get spooked at the Esquire Theatre with cult movie appreciation society Secret Base Cinema. This month, they’ll be screening the 1951 black and white sci-fi/horror classic The Thing From Another World. The film is not rated and special tickets can be purchased in person or on the Esquire’s website. 7:30 p.m., Esquire Theatre, 320 Ludlow Ave., Clifton

WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 20

Happy Hour Solstice Hike at Long Branch Farm & Trails

It’s time to welcome the winter solstice. To celebrate the shortest day of the year, the Cincinnati Nature Center wants to take you on a happy hour hike through the Longbranch trails. A campfire, snacks, and boozy hot chocolate will follow the hike. Participants must pre-register and be 21 or older. 5-6:30 p.m., Longbranch Farm & Trails, 6926 Gaynor Rd., Goshen

Northwood Cookie Swap

Whether it’s gingerbread, pizzelles, linzers, Pfeffernüsse, rugelach, or just plain sugar, everyone has their favorite cookies for the holiday season. Join your fellow dessert enthusiasts at Northwood Cider Company to swap and savor each other’s treats. They recommend you bring at least a dozen to share with others. You may even leave with a new seasonal favorite. 6-9 p.m., Northwood Cider Company, 2075 Mills Ave., Norwood

SingOUT Cincy Yuletide Carols

Cincinnati’s queer community chorus, SingOUT, wants you to join their yuletide sing-along. Sheet music will be provided for the songs which range from traditional Christmas carols to queer classics. Make sure to come in festive attire, because a prize goes to whoever dons the gayest apparel! 7 p.m., Element Eatery, 5350 Medpace Way, Madisonville

THURSDAY DECEMBER 21

Vibe Checks with The Sacred Web Tarot

Set your intentions for 2024 with energy readers Jannie Bui Brown and James Brown IV. The Dayton natives who created The Sacred Web tarot deck and guidebook will be providing short single-card readings for patrons of Lost and Found. Readings are free and first-come first-serve. 6-7 p.m., Lost & Found OTR, 22 E 14th St., Over-the-Rhine

Fib Farm: Crafting Ornaments from Nature

Create your own ornament at Fibonacci Brewing Company’s urban farm. Local arts organization Yam Happy are leading the project which utilizes objects found in nature. Don’t forget to enjoy a craft beer while you craft. 6-8 p.m., Fibonacci Brewing Company, 1445 Compton Rd., Mount Healthy