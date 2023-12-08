BEST OF THE CITY WINNERS 2023: G–H

ILLUSTRATION BY BRITTANY DEXTER

Grab a green smoothie and head to the Harriet Beecher Stowe house for the G and H Winners of Best of the City 2023!

Glass Blowing: Glass Blowing and Flameworking Classes at Neusole Glassworks

Neusole sculpts artists. The ever-changing lineup of glassblowing and flameworking classes spins ideas into little treasures anyone can take pride in crafting. One of the most accessible and unique hands-on art nonprofits in the city, Neusole is in the business of transformation. Every project is a one-of-a-kind experience. 11925 Kemper Springs Dr., Forest Park, (513) 751-3292, neusoleglassworks.com

PHOTOGRAPH BY JEREMY KRAMER

Green Smoothie: Rooted Juicery

Rooted Juicery has cracked the smoothie code with the Mean Green, a sippably sweet smoothie that packs a superfood punch without tasting of wet grass. Mango, pineapple, and apple juice make it approachable, while kale and spinach deliver the greens, and spirulina, chlorophyll—yes, the substance that makes plants green—and ginger provide powerful benefits. The kick of cayenne pepper is the icing on the cake. 3010 Madison Rd., (513) 351-2900, rootedjuicery.com

Grocery: Marina’s International Deli

This unassuming strip mall storefront offers a taste of home for anyone from Eastern Europe. The sign now says “Slavic, Central Asian, and European Food Store,” since the owners (one of whom is from Ukraine) deleted all “Russia” references after the nation invaded its neighbors in 2022. Candy, crackers, canned goods, drinks, and pasta from Germany, Poland, Serbia, Estonia, Georgia, Ukraine, and other countries line the shelves, and there’s a selection of fresh sausages, salami, fish, and bread. 11426 Montgomery Rd., Symmes Twp., (513) 469-6100

Gyro: Sebastian’s

When Alex Vassiliou sold Sebastian’s to fellow restauranteur Adel Samaan last summer, we were nervous. But you just don’t mess with recipes that are 47 years in the making, so the classic gyro (made with thinly sliced ground meat, herbs and spices, and wrapped in pita bread with tomatoes and onions) is pretty much the same as it’s always been: nóstimos. 5209 Glenway Ave., West Price Hill, (513) 471-2100, sebastiansgyros.com

Hat Shop: Batsakes

Gus Miller, who immigrated from Greece 72 years ago to work in his uncles’ hat shop, likes things a certain way. He still makes hats by hand for (sometimes famous) clients downtown, but he recently accepted a slight modernization: Batsakes moved a block and a half down Sixth Street. He cleared out of the crumbling Terrace Plaza Hotel building, finally slated for renovation. A tip of the cap to progress! 197 E. Sixth St., downtown, (513) 721-9345

Haunted House: Dent Schoolhouse

This spine-tingling spooky haunt follows the story of Charlie McFree, the janitor-turned-murderer whose child victims are said to roam the schoolhouse halls during Halloween season. The 35-minute walkthrough is consistently selected as one of the best haunted houses in America by media outlets such as Fangoria and USA Today, but for the fright-averse, the schoolhouse also operates a less-scary “monster midway,” featuring photo-ops, food and drinks, four escape rooms, and a gift shop. 5963 Harrison Ave., Dent, dentschoolhouse.com

Historic Site: Harriet Beecher Stowe House

The house of the author of Uncle Tom’s Cabin and her equally extraordinary family, the Harriet Beecher Stowe House has lived many lives. The museum honors them all, particularly the building’s history as the Edgemont Inn, a safe haven for Black motorists recognized in the Green Book in the 1930s and ’40s. 2950 Gilbert Ave., Walnut Hills, (513) 751-0651, stowehousecincy.org

Homegoods Store: High Street

This high-flying studio designs some of Cincinnati’s finest high-end interiors. But if you’re not ready to redesign an entire space, you can find some of High Street’s favorite decor pieces at its 17,000-square-foot Over-the-Rhine store, spread across two floors and spanning nearly every conceivable taste and design inclination. Two-tier marble stands for the coffee table? They’ve got ’em. Gold-rimmed glasses? Easy. Needlepoint pillows featuring unforgettable phrases from The White Lotus? They sell out quick, but if you get there in time…you’ve got it. 1401 Reading Rd., Pendleton, (513) 723-1901, shophighst.com

Hot Chocolate: Maverick Chocolate Co.

Tradition can be comforting, and there’s nothing so perfectly old-fashioned as a cup of hot chocolate from Maverick. Ethically-sourced and made in small batches to ensure quality, the beans are the stars of the show. Each cup of drinking chocolate is dark, rich, and perfectly sweet, a treat in any season. Multiple locations, maverickchocolate.com

Houseplants: Fern

We have COVID to thank for an explosion in houseplant collecting, but we probably have Fern to thank for helping us keep those plants alive (and for further fueling our obsession). The converted gas station is the O.G. of aesthetically pleasing plant stores, less like a run-of-the-mill garden center and more like a furniture showroom, where pothos and monstera mingle among stacks of pastel planters and home decor. College Hill and Walnut Hills, fern-shop.com