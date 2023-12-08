Editor’s Letter, December 2023: The Best Of The City

All bright Cincinnatians do enjoy finding good humor in jokes knowing laughter means nirvana overall. Pretty quickly, really shallow tattletales undermine vitality while x-raying your zeal. It’s true: Serious-minded people are always trying to bring the rest of us down. We must defend our right to enjoy ourselves, especially at the holiday season.

That’s why we decided to arrange our annual Best of the City in an A to Z format. It’s fun and different and makes us smile. We hope it brightens your day as well.

We also hope the section helps you discover a new favorite apple orchard, birria, clothing store for goths, drag show, and espresso martini, all the way to the best Xavier gear, yuca fries, and Ziegler Park amenity. You get the idea. And we’ll have fun, fun, fun ’til Daddy takes the dictionary away!

I’m also excited about how this issue highlights four creative Cincinnati women you should get to know better: novelist Jessica Strawser, shop owner Diamyn Rembert, artificial intelligence pioneer Helen Todd, and the Contemporary Arts Center’s new executive director, Christina Vassallo. Each is a storyteller in her own way, using art, craft, or a bit of science to pose questions about modern life that might change how we view the world around us—if we’re open to having our preconceived notions challenged. The right question often can be more impactful than the answers.

Elsewhere in the issue you’ll find out about a great new Italian restaurant in Hyde Park Square, not far from an exquisite French Colonial house on the market for a cool $1.45 million, which is slightly more than what you’ll pay for courtside seats at the annual UC–Xavier Crosstown Shootout. You’ll be able to tell your friends about the new spot serving wood-grilled octopus tacos, the executive pastry chef at a new oyster house, and the hazy, crazy days of 1988 when flying pigs were first introduced to Cincinnati and everyone hated them … until they didn’t.

My advice now is the same I would have offered in ’88: Don’t take the city or yourself (or the alphabet) too seriously. Happy holidays!