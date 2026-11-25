The lights went out on Cincinnati Monday night … literally. The power outage at Washington, D.C.’s Northwest Stadium was apparently caused by a vendor forgetting to stop a regularly scheduled weeknight shutdown. Human error. It happens.

Similar human hiccups were the key cause in the 22-20 heartbreaking loss to the Commanders that dropped Cincinnati to 7-3. We’ve all been asking “just how can this Joe Burrow-led Bengals offense be stopped?” In this game, the answer was mainly self-inflicted wounds.

The hari-kari stemmed from a variety of factors. A poorly-executed running game. Some missed tackles and bad angles in key moments. The aggressive approach to take the ball first, which haunted Cincy as Washington scored late in the first half and “middled” with a field goal on the opening possession of the second, turning 10-0 into 10-10 without the Bengals touching the ball.

Mostly, though, it was the passing game, Cincinnati’s bedrock, that fell short. Yes, the Commanders blitzed a lot, as they often do. But it didn’t feel like the scheme was forcing Burrow into doing things he didn’t want to do. He was simply a bit errant, both in his passes and more importantly in his decision-making. There were plays left on the field, especially to Ja’Marr Chase, plays called that didn’t work to the defensive looks, some drops on a wet night, and some protection issues, mainly from the running backs.

Even amid a rare off game, Burrow still threw for 300 yards and drove the team into position to win at the end. As he put it, “We weren’t inept out there.” True, but when we’re used to 30-point explosions and three- or four-TD performances, this counts as a dud. Unfair? Sure. Welcome to the NFL, kid. You want an MVP? This is where you lose it.

For all the ills, Burrow still had matters in control right up until the final passing plays, including the critical sack, that prevented Cincinnati kicking as time elapsed. Some may question throwing the ball there, but had the Bengals run it, Zac Taylor would be getting flambeed for taking the ball out of Burrow’s hands.

The early turnover on downs, after a pair of runs that were stuffed, may or may not have played into Taylor’s thinking. But in the main they lived and (in this case) died with their identity, something all teams long to have. “Let Joe win it!” is the unchanging mantra. In this case, he didn’t. He has and will more times than not, so it’s hard to blame them when occasionally the Bengals come up short.

Give Jayden Daniels credit for shaking off an up-and-down game to make two heroic throws in the final seconds. They were both letter-perfect dots, as the kids say, to Antonio Williams. As heard on the ManningCast (“There’s no defense for the perfect throw. That was a perfect throw.”), sometimes you just gotta tip your cap. Daniels is swiftly emerging as a very hatable player in Bengals history. Jonathan Allen was right there on the first throw, bearing down on the QB. Daniels hung in and made a perfect pass under duress.

The defense easily played well enough to win, as exemplified by forcing five field goals. The exception was when Washington kept getting big chunk plays on second and long. That’s the “CFL” down that we’ve talked about repeatedly, and on this night, when Cincinnati’s third down defense was so good, those plays really hurt.

Bigger picture, it was a performance, if not necessarily a loss, that anyone could see coming. I was rather pessimistic last week, as you’ll recall. Winning six straight is difficult at any time, especially coming off the emotional high of Pittsburgh and lingering effects from the Spain trip. The team was ill with flu all week and played like it. Washington needed the game badly, played desperate in a home prime-time scenario, and Daniels was brilliant in spots, especially at the end. And of course the national media spent all week glazing the Bengals, which made a limp performance a near-certainty.

For all that, Cincinnati had this one won. The season’s three losses are by a combined 10 points. This game reminded me of the 2021-22 “X Games,” the term I use for the added 17th game on the schedule, the one against an NFC team that isn’t part of the regular divisional rotation. In 2021, the first year of the 17-game schedule, Cincy lost a game in overtime to San Francisco after scoring twice in the final minutes to tie it and kicking a field goal to begin OT. In 2022, they lost in Dallas when the Pokes, led by Cooper Rush, kicked the winning field goal as time expired. We all recall how those two seasons played out.

The good thing about losing on MNF is that we don’t have to dwell on it for long until the next game is upon us. That would be against the New Orleans Saints, who come to Paycor for the first 1 p.m. Sunday kickoff Cincinnati has had in a month. If the lights go out, no one will notice.

And—fair warning—I will be in the house for this one. Yes, I’m coming to Cincinnati for my annual trip to see the Stripes play in person. Hopefully I won’t bring sour luck. (In a way, I’m glad they lost to Washington. If my presence was the reason a six-game win streak ended, I’m not sure I could live with myself.) I attended the 2006 matchup in the Superdome that Cincy won in a Chad Johnson-led thriller (those are NFL Primetime highlights, and RIP to my former colleague Tom Jackson). I’m hopeful those vibes will carry over to this weekend.

With a 3-7 record, New Orleans seemingly is another soft spot on the schedule, and the Bengals are 10-point favorites for a reason. But the Saints aren’t a dead-man-walking team. They have players who can cause Cincinnati trouble, starting with quarterback Tyler Shough, who is sort of a junior-league Jayden Daniels. He can make plays off-script with his wheels and is a money player. (Just ask the Ravens, who were helpless to stop two late TD drives in their home loss to New Orleans in Week 2.)

Shough’s problem isn’t talent but consistency, the usual dividing line in the NFL. Whereas Burrow’s poor games are rare enough to be remembered vividly, guys like Shough have them often enough that they seldom win anything of import. And he’s still an inexperienced player, as Tom Brady pointed out while ripping the QB during the Saints’ loss to Chicago on Sunday. While Shough’s raw stats look pretty good, his advanced analytics are poor.

The Saints repeatedly start slow, forcing Shough into comeback mode. In their 10 games this season, they have just 9 total first-quarter points. They hung around in Sunday’s loss to the Bears thanks to third down conversions, something Chicago led the league in preventing before the game. This will clearly be a place Cincinnati has to build upon Monday night’s strong showing and keep on forcing field goals.

Defensively, it’s been a struggle for New Orleans. They are 28th in DVOA (29th overall) and hopefully will be a welcome salve for Burrow and the offense after the D.C. sputtering.

Another throwback to 2022: Cincinnati had just lost in Baltimore and was 2-3 when they went to the Crescent City and pulled out a late win over the Saints thanks to Ja’Marr Chase. The Bengals lost just once again all season until the AFC title game.

It may be tough to digest tomorrow’s turkey after that turkey of a game, but let’s hope the Saints provide a palate cleanser. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!

Robert Weintraub heads up Bengals coverage for Cincinnati Magazine and has written for The New York Times, Grantland, Slate, and Deadspin. Follow him on X at @robwein.