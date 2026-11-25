Illustration by Dola Sun

For at least 25 years, my sisters and I have spent the Saturday after Thanksgiving scouring the vintage and the curious in historic downtowns like Lebanon, Milford, Waynesville, and Bellevue. We can’t get enough of thrift stores and musty antique malls, though a dreamy-smelling boutique is always nice, too. There’s always lunch, followed by an afternoon coffee and treat break.

We shop small and have big fun, searching for the treasures that scream our name. Nancy likes to buy jewelry, candles, and pastel floral blouses. Laura can’t get enough of worn denim pieces and scrappy, chippy things she turns into something amazing for her historic cottage in Dayton, Kentucky. I’m always on the hunt for a great jumpsuit or a

colorful piece of kitsch for my home office. My niece, Rachel (Laura’s daughter), usually comes along and brings her own daughter, now 7 and already learning the art of the hunt. When my 16-year-old daughter, Georgia, graces us with her presence, she can spot a Brandy Melville shirt among a pile of random shit like a golden eagle locking onto a rabbit a mile away.

Aunts, cousins, sisters-in-law, and my daughter’s friends have sometimes joined. My mom used to come, but at 91 the walking is too much for her now.

No matter who’s there, it’s not unconceivable that one of us laughs so hard we pee ourselves a little. In fact, we can’t go 15 minutes without someone needing a bathroom break. We use the bathroom before sitting down to lunch, after the plates are cleared, after paying the check, before leaving the restaurant, before afternoon coffee, after afternoon coffee, and of course before driving home.

Some years, we buy all the things. Other years, there’s barely a vintage ornament between us. But it’s never not fun.

I was still single and living in my Oakley apartment when we started the Saturday-after-Thanksgiving tradition. None of us can remember the exact year. 2000? 2001? Either way, I was in my late 20s and my favorite stores were Express, Banana Republic, J. Crew, and Pottery Barn. I had a closet full of beige, charcoal gray, and baby blue and a living room awash with silver picture frames and chunky botanical candles. I was a sophisticated mall girl through and through.

At the same time, I’d grown up learning to love a yard sale. I’d go with my dad every September to our neighborhood’s community sale, and we’d walk from our house with great expectations for what glorious junk a nickel would buy. My best treasure was a purple beaded necklace—one of those plastic ones where the beads pop into place, meaning I could also make it into a bracelet or anklet.

My dad thought he was really something the year he found a pair of salad tongs, proudly presenting them to my mom. Look how easy it will be to serve salad now! I’m not sure she was as enthralled as he was.

In 1996, when it came time to find housewares for my first apartment in Oxford, where I attended Miami University for grad school, I turned to Saturday morning garage sales. An entire set of plates and bowls for $5! A bag of mismatched utensils for $3! Pans, skillets, casserole dishes, an iron even: 50 cents here, 50 cents there. Starting my new life with other people’s stuff didn’t bother me in the least.

By the time American Express branded Small Business Saturday in 2010, we’d been at it for a decade. After my son was born in July 2008, I recall pushing his stroller through narrow aisles and nursing him on a quiet bench, ready to offer a “mind your own business” look to anyone who scowled.

In either 2011 or 2012, my mom brought my dad along because he couldn’t be left alone for the day. Dementia had already scrambled his brain. At one point, he wanted to buy a cup of coffee but was so confused about how his wallet worked that he yelled, “I don’t have any money!” At the time, we may have cried, but 13 years since his passing we can’t talk about it without laughing. Oh, Dad. Is there a big rummage sale in the sky, with 10-cent gadgets? I hope.

We seem to like Lebanon the best, especially because we can stop by The Peddler’s Mall first. There was a year when we tried Metamora, Indiana. No shade, but it wasn’t our scene. We once drove down to La Grange, Kentucky. Cute, especially with the train running down the middle of the street, but too far. More recently, we checked out the shops in OTR. Gorgeous, but far too hip for gals with $7 price points.

The rules of the day are simple. One, if you see a glass-hen-on-a-nest dish, you have to say “rooster.” (We had one in shades of dark amber growing up and have discovered they are weirdly ubiquitous.) And two, we have to take a picture at some point so that my millennial niece can hashtag it, because it didn’t happen if there’s no photo.

In all the years, we’ve never once considered going to an outlet mall or a bricky expanse like Rookwood, where all the brands live in sweet retail harmony. We’re not against these places in any way.

I always think there’s a degree of hidden privilege inside people’s loud and public railing against Big Retail. Heaven help you if you wind up stuck in the corner at a party with someone in a bespoke suit who has sworn off all big box retailers and online giants and wants to tell you about it. They start with Amazon, and by the time they make it to Zara you’re toast. A to Z indeed, from absolutely annoying to “zero stars/would not recommend.”

But shopping small is a vibe, especially the junky places. The thing about items once owned by someone else is that they beg to tell you their stories. They plead with you to ask them questions. Were they much-loved but outgrown? Were they shoved into a closet and forgotten? Were they a gift from an in-law and only displayed on the mantel once a year during the annual torturous visit? Could they not fit around someone’s broad shoulders, bony ribs, or bunioned feet? Were they the go-to Little Black Dress until worn to a funeral? Were they bought for a significant other who promptly dumped the purchaser? Did they belong to someone’s hipster/goth/Jackie-O/boho/preppy/artsy/outdoorsy phase, released into the wind but never forgotten? Were they dropped off in a box at the donation center by the oldest son, who took care of everything until the end?

To buy used means you’re participating in the story economy in a way you can’t do at The Gap. In this economy, new stories mingle with the old stories, cozy as a glass-hen-on-a-nest candy dish.

Lately, I’ve been embracing shopping small and thrifting throughout the year and not waiting until one pre-determined day. In fact, this year, I’ve prioritized buying clothing, accessories, and housewares secondhand, trying to keep a foot solidly inside that story economy versus mindlessly grabbing a sweater in every color at Old Navy.

When I put on the flowy maxi dress from Valley Thrift, the peach and white high-top Nikes from Plato’s Closet, and the jade Bakelite earrings from the Burlington Antique Show, I have the feeling of participating in something bigger than a purchase.

My daughter has become a thrifting queen in her own right. When the two of us went to Phoenix for spring break, thrifting was at the top on our to-do list. We found a huge Goodwill one evening, and as the sun set pink over the desert we grabbed piles of things and tried them on in front of terrible mirrors.

We asked each other: Is this me? What do you think? Can I make this happen? (My daughter has no problem being brutally honest with me.) I found a billowy terra cotta and white sundress that makes me think of that sunset, that trip, and that laughter every time I wear it.

I certainly have my limits of what I won’t buy used: underwear, socks, bathing suits, pajamas, anything with a straw. But I did insist on trying to source some drinking glasses from my favorite St. Vincent de Paul when we were running low. “Let me just grab some at Walmart,” my husband said. I saw fear in his eyes after the look I shot him. Is she going to cancel our Costco membership and make us use old newspapers for toilet paper? He needn’t have worried. I know better than to come between a man and his Costco.

My crew will be at it again this month. On my list is macrame decor. I found a sage green wall hanging a few years ago and I’ve decided it needs a friend. And of course, I will never not be searching for the perfect jumpsuit. Something in patchwork perhaps. I’ve been feeling the 1990s lately.

What are you looking for? Feel free to join us. We’ll be the group of women in line for the bathroom.