These are the days to remember, as the lovely Natalie Merchant once sang. How can you feel otherwise after Cincinnati trounced the hated Steelers 38-18 in a proverbial “game that was not as close as the score indicated” to improve to 7-2 and take over first place in the AFC North? It was as satisfying a win over the Pukes from the Confluence since the fabled “We’re the Big Dogs!” game in 2022.

Everything came together on Sunday Night Football, which included an unbiased Cris Collinsworth in the broadcast booth and a completely biased Mike Tomlin yammering pre-game. The Bengals played as pure and clean as the “White Tiger” uniforms they sported. It was a game we will all treasure for as long as we are alive (which, by the looks of things, may not be much longer).

You know the numbers and images by now. A 31-3 lead before garbage time. Pittsburgh averaging one yard (one!) per play through three quarters. Joe Burrow having another 400-plus-yard passing day, his third of 2026, and four more TD passes, giving him 27 on the year to lead the NFL. Ja’Marr Chase torching the black and gold for 231 receiving yards. The endlessly repeated “Teams off a Europe trip against teams off a bye are winless” trend getting shattered into a million pieces. Sixty minutes of the Aaron Rodgers “Not MY fault” face. And on and on. Only Evan McPherson finally missing a field goal sullied the perfect evening.

I’m quite interested in season-long analytics, as you know by now. And those numbers paint this first half of the season in stark, historical terms. The Bengals rank first in the NFL in DVOA, the latest in a season that’s been true since the late-fall of 1988. Yes, that 1988, which is generally considered Cincinnati’s best season ever, albeit one with a missing ring. Torching Pittsburgh’s formerly impenetrable defense and stuffing their strong run game earned Cincy the NFL’s best single-game DVOA performance so far this year.

Meanwhile, the offense is in truly elite company. Remember last year, when the defense was historically bad? The shoe is now on the other table, which has turned, or something like that. Burrow & Co. currently rank as the 12th-best offense in DVOA history (dating back to the late-1970s) through nine games. Think the 2007 Pats, the 2018 Chiefs, 2004 Colts, etc. That’s the precision and explosiveness the Bengals are putting on display right now.

And take a minute to give a hat tip to the coaches, led by Zac Taylor and offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher. They aren’t running some unworldly new scheme that’s catching the league by surprise. As Pittsburgh linebacker Patrick Queen admitted after the game, “We knew the plays they were going to run. They just ran their normal stuff. But we couldn’t stop it.” Indeed, the execution and timing is Ferrari-level, and when Burrow gets the kind of protection he’s currently receiving and the players are coached into this kind of exquisite performance and the breadth of the passing game is this expansive, there are few answers.

Now, Ferraris tend to break down, or crash, and that list of the top dozen offenses is a bit sobering. Only two of them won the Super Bowl (1998 Broncos, 1995 Cowboys). I’m not hear to tell you the Bengals are favorites to win it all or don’t have flaws or can’t be beaten, even as soon as Monday night in Washington. But when you can play ball control with your passing game, as Cincinnati did in possessing the pigskin for all but one of the first 15 minutes Sunday night while running it just four times, that’s an unstoppable passing game. And don’t let the national yammerers tell you any different—you win in the NFL by passing, not running.

Burrow has enemy defenses in the torture chamber. Play two-high safeties back, and he’ll bleed you to death with a thousand underneath throws, thanks to his insane 74.5% completion percentage. (No one else is above 70%.) Press the wideouts, and he’ll beat you deep—on downfield throws Joe is completing an unheard-of 70.2%, with 16 touchdowns and 14.3 yards per attempt. Blitz him, and Burrow says, “Yes, please”—just in the last three weeks he’s 30-33-391 (almost 12 yards per throw!) and five TDs when blitzed.

There will come a day when the weather is atrocious or the timing is off or some DC puts it all together or injuries mount and the Bengals have to win a different way. Actually, we’ve seen this already, back when they stuffed Houston into a trash can defensively, winning 20-6. I’m quite confident Cincinnati can find alternate paths to victory. But, right now, this is the way.

Having said all that, I’m terrified of Monday night in the nation’s capital (actually Landover, Maryland). This will be Cincinnati’s first trip to what’s now called Northwest Stadium, but in 2020 was known as FedEx Field, since Burrow had his knee injured there as a rookie. Yes, I still have lingering PTSD from it, despite his sensational play thereafter.

That play was the result of a low hit, but guys generally get injured on the regular there because of the Commanders’ shoddy field, among the worst in the NFL. If Cincinnati could get away with it, I’d be fine with trotting out Joe Flacco, Colbie Young, Dohnte Meyers, Kris Jenkins, and whomever at right tackle in order to preserve the foundational players for more important games.

And, of course, we all remember the show Jayden Daniels put on in Cincy on MNF in 2024, when he, not Burrow, was the hot rookie Heisman-winning QB out of LSU. A lot has happened since then, including a karma-souring hissy fit Daniels directed at LSU earlier this year. But he remains a dangerous player and possesses the arm/legs skill set that generally gives the Bengals (most teams, really) trouble.

Obviously, Daniels has been banged up repeatedly, and Washington’s defense has fallen off a cliff since that 2024 season that saw them reach the NFC title game. Currently they’re 24th in defense by DVOA and 26th against the pass, seemingly a drool-worthy matchup for Cincinnati’s attack. Indeed, it’s hard to imagine the Bengals not putting up points, perhaps topping 31 for the sixth straight game.

But I’m a Negative Nellie by Nature, except when I’m telling everyone to get off the ledge after losing two straight back in September. I worry about the major potential for hangover after the Madrid/Steelers Week double shot of espresso. I worry about the unlikeliness of winning six straight games, about playing so well in prime time/standalone for a third consecutive week, about the fact that everyone sucking Cincy’s popsicle generally ensures that a poor performance is incoming.

The 2022 (second half edition*) Bengals were immune to that. So were the 2015 and 1988 and editions of Our Lads in Stripes. I have felt since the summer that this club has the potential to join those immortals. Monday night will be a good time to prove it. Domination is hardly required. As the co-subject of a newly-released (and apparently godawful) film once put it, “Just win, baby.”

And staying healthy on that Maryland Minefield would be great, too—perhaps more important than the actual result.

Robert Weintraub heads up Bengals coverage for Cincinnati Magazine and has written for The New York Times, Grantland, Slate, and Deadspin. Follow him on X at @robwein.