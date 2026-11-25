“Die with the boots on.” You’d be hard-pressed to find a loanee who uttered a line that resonated with a fanbase as much as Lukas Engel’s timely words ahead of last season’s decisive Game 3 against Columbus. The native of Denmark spent just a year in Cincinnati, but his mentality carries on through T-shirts and social media posts.

I thought about Engel’s words in the aftermath of FC Cincinnati’s momentous week: a 3-1 Wild Card match victory in Orlando followed up by a startling 1-0 triumph in Game 1 of the best-of-three first-round series in Nashville. I get the feeling that manager Pat Noonan has spent all season attempting to summon the spirit that his team delivered in Orlando and Nashville. The performances were a callback to Orange and Blue teams of yore, combining astute defensive positioning with a relentless commitment to the cause. Particularly in Sunday’s shocker in Music City, the Orange and Blue played with the air of genial-but-gruff bullies, happy to knock you down and offer a hand to raise you up before knocking you down once more.

And now, after a regular season rife with disappointment and underachievement, Cincinnati stands on the precipice of a colossal upset. After all, Nashville won the Supporters’ Shield with a record 77 points, never dropping consecutive contests all season. But should Nashville fall in Saturday’s Game 2 (or in Game 3 next week), it would become the second straight side to be ousted in the first round after establishing a new points record. Inter Miami met the same fate in 2024. The world’s game with Americanized playoffs, y’all.

Last Thursday’s conquest in soggy Orlando merits mention, but let us begin our retelling of FCC’s redemptive week in Nashville. Entering Sunday, the Boys in Gold had lost just two of 23 contests at Geodis Park in 2026, with zero setbacks to MLS sides. They established a new league mark for points claimed at home, outscoring league opponents 48-14 along the way. FCC was embarrassed 4-0 at Geodis in late August.

In retrospect, perhaps we should have considered Nashville’s state of mind. Had things gone too well during the season? How would this group handle the pressure of not only being the MLS Cup favorites but also encountering heightened expectations from their own home fans? Not well, it turns out.

An own goal by the hosts granted the Orange and Blue an 1-0 advantage in the seventh minute. A 2-0 advantage nearly arrived four minutes later via a Julian Malantini header but was waved off by the match referee for unknown reasons. With Pavel Bucha nursing a knock, Noonan elected to start three defensive midfielders: Samuel Gidi, José Martínez, and Obinna Nwobodo. Malantini was a very late addition to the starting XI after Nick Hagglund bowed out in warm-ups.

The Shield winners spent the first half with the weight of expectations on their shoulders, devoid of their typical offensive flow. Meanwhile, FC Cincinnati executed its game script, conceding possessions and firing forward on the counter. The star of the show was Malantini, who morphed into Virgil van Dijk for the evening, using foot, body, and head to repel Nashville attacks. According to FCC stats, he tallied 17 clearances, three loose ball recoveries, two blocked shots, and a successful tackle inside the box.

As Nashville consistently occupied the offensive half of the pitch in the second half, Noonan made a bold call to take off Evander for backup forward Tom Barlow. The thinking was that, as sublime as Evander is, he wasn’t going to see much of the ball the rest of the match. (Evander understood the move.) Barlow, enjoying a career year as a striker, has a midfielder’s lungs and a defender’s spirit. The hosts came close to leveling the match a few times, but the visitors had enough legs to see things out.

So the day was won, but the job is far from done. Nashville will certainly bounce back on Saturday. It will be up to the Orange and Blue to be more clinical on the counter after registering just two shots on target and generally being wasteful in front of goal.

Getting defensive in Orlando

In the first half of Thursday’s winner-take-all Wild Card tilt, Roman Celentano single-handedly kept FC Cincinnati in the match. In the second half, he and a hastily rejiggered defense improbably pitched a shutout. If Celentano’s first-half exploits—including a point-point-blank save of a free header by Marco Pašalić in the 24th minute—were indispensable, then the Eastern Conference’s second-worst defense notching a second-half clean sheet with two fullbacks and a midfielder playing center back was damn near inconceivable.

I want to spell this out to illustrate just how impressive (and charmed) the achievement was. With Hagglund and Miles Robinson struggling physically, Noonan yanked off two of his typical starting center backs and inserted fullback Alvas Powell, who’d played a full half in a league match just once since March, and Martínez, who’d totaled just five minutes of game time after tearing his ACL in February playing in Brazil’s first division.

Gidi moved from midfielder to center back, joining Powell and Kyle Smith, a typical fullback who’s played a lot of center back this season, along the back line. Again, that’s a midfielder, a 34-year-old fullback, and a 32-year-old fullback helming your back line in a road elimination match. And you know what? Somehow it worked. Celentano pitched in a few more crucial stops, but the 5-foot-11 Smith won a few key aerial battles and Gidi logged a goal-line clearance 10 minutes before he scored the game-sealing goal.

Evander shaking off his playoff bagel was eminently helpful, too. The talisman recorded zero goal contributions in five playoff contests—four with FCC—prior to Thursday, but he buried a first-half penalty won by Bucha and added the game-winner in the 50th minute following Barlow’s solo effort into the Orlando box.

All of this was done without Kévin Denkey, who logged 165 minutes in two matches over four days in Africa days before the Orlando match. The Orange and Blue pulled out all the stops to ensure their No. 9 could contribute vs. Orlando, but they wound up not needing his services.

Grant Freking is in his eighth year of FC Cincinnati coverage for Cincinnati Magazine.