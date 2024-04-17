FC Cincinnati Has a Weird Vibe Right Now

Just about the only thing that made sense about FC Cincinnati’s 2-1 loss Saturday evening at Montreal was the historical aspect of the setback. For the first time in nearly two years—May 21 and May 28, 2022, to be exact—the Orange and Blue have dropped back-to-back league matches. And just like then, the second leg of those consecutive setbacks came in Montreal.

Other than that statistical anomaly, not much about the way FCC are performing looks familiar or settling. Yes, I’m the same columnist who previously preached caution after a scoreless draw in the league opener vs. Toronto and who, just two weeks ago, urged calm regarding the scuffling offense.

I’m not backing off those platforms. Yet. (I also said a step-back in the regular season should occur after 2023’s Supporters’ Shield-winning campaign.) But as I watched FC Cincinnati struggle at Stade Saputo Saturday night, I couldn’t shake the sense that something was off. I don’t think the players or coaches have a feel for their preferred method of play or who should be the 11 players to execute that vision.

My hope for FCC supporters is that the team’s vibe is off chiefly due to integrating five new starters, highlighted by losing Alvaro Barreal on the season’s doorstep. That the departure of role players and “pro’s pros” like Dominique Badji, Ray Gaddis, and Junior Moreno could be giving the locker room an extended run of first-day-at-school energy.

Weird vibes or not, a handful of players weren’t at the races to begin Saturday night. The frigid, rainy foray doubled as Montreal’s home opener; the hosts began this season with six straight road matches. Montreal came out buzzing, earning a deserved goal in first-half stoppage time through old FCC adversary Josef Martínez. The visitors were fortunate to be down only 1-0 at halftime.

The indispensable Yuya Kubo equalized in the 58th minute, though. After beginning the season as the starting right wingback before DeAndre Yedlin joined the fold, he’s received two successive starts at striker following the struggles of offseason signing Corey Baird. When Obinna Nwobodo was subbed off in the 78th minute, Kubo moved to defensive midfield. He’s also played left wingback and in an advanced midfield role in 2024. Indispensable!

The Orange and Blue couldn’t sustain the elevated level of play they possessed leading up to Kubo’s goal, though, and conceded the eventual game-winner four minutes later. Perhaps the most embarrassing aspect of FC Cincinnati’s play—and there were many—was the club being whistled for offsides seven times. A few of the offsides were the result of a simple lack of spatial awareness, a clear indication of lack of focus.

I also must call out Lucho Acosta’s poor body language and unhelpful gestures toward his teammates and the referees. These antics are nothing new from FCC’s captain but usually are forgettable due to Acosta playing a leading role in victories and/or the team’s strong play. But on the off-night like Saturday, when Acosta just “doesn’t have it”—he assisted on Kubo’s goal but, hey, MVPs get graded on a high curve—his overly expressive behavior comes off as childish.

FC Cincinnati (12 points) has another road match ahead to help flip the vibe, and the task is tall. Next up is a trip to Atlanta (11 points) on Saturday, where the Five Stripes are unbeaten in four league matches so far in 2024.

Grant Freking writes FC Cincinnati coverage for Cincinnati Magazine. You can follow him on Twitter at @GrantFreking.