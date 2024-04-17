Shopping Pound for Pound

Items Top to Bottom from St. Vincent de Paul Outlet:
- One pair of white women’s boots and one pair of men’s dress shoes: $1.09/pound
- One book, one picture frame: $0.49/pound
- One purse: $1.05/pound
- One pair of pants, three sweaters, and a windbreaker jacket: $1.19/pound
St. Vincent de Paul Outlet, 4545 Chickering Ave., St. Bernard
Items Top to Bottom from Goodwill Outlet:
- Bird mug, stuffed animal duck: $1/pound
- Hat, two sweaters, two pairs of linen pants, and one pair of Adidas pants: $1.79/pound
- One duffle bag: $1.79/pound
Goodwill Outlet, 10596 Springfield Pike, Glendale, (513) 771-0387
Facebook Comments