Shopping Pound for Pound

Thrift outlets can be overwhelming when items are piled in bins and priced by the pound. But there are treasures to be found if you’re willing to dig.
Shop by the pound at the St. Vincent de Paul Outlet.

PHOTOGRAPHY BY JEREMY KRAMER

Items Top to Bottom from St. Vincent de Paul Outlet:

  • One pair of white women’s boots and one pair of men’s dress shoes: $1.09/pound
  • One book, one picture frame: $0.49/pound
  • One purse: $1.05/pound
  • One pair of pants, three sweaters, and a windbreaker jacket: $1.19/pound

St. Vincent de Paul Outlet4545 Chickering Ave., St. Bernard

Shop by the pound at the Goodwill Outlet.

PHOTOGRAPHY BY JEREMY KRAMER

Items Top to Bottom from Goodwill Outlet:

  • Bird mug, stuffed animal duck: $1/pound
  • Hat, two sweaters, two pairs of linen pants, and one pair of Adidas pants: $1.79/pound
  • One duffle bag: $1.79/pound

Goodwill Outlet10596 Springfield Pike, Glendale, (513) 771-0387

