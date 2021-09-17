Cincinnati’s Running Clubs Offer Something for Everyone

If you’re looking for some company while walking or running around Greater Cincinnati, check out these local clubs.

Tri-State Running

Targeted groups are geared toward training for certain races, but there’s also a full-year training group that you can dip into and out of as needed. The Tri-State Running group meets Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 7 a.m., and the Mariemont group meets Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 7 a.m.

Avondale Running Club

The club dates back to 1984, is associated with the National Black Marathoners Association, and has a history of supporting community organizations and giving out scholarships. All are welcome to join Avondale Running Club for 8 a.m. Sunday walks/runs alternating between Winton Woods, Glenwood Gardens, and other locations.

BrewRunners of Cincinnati

Because running and beer go hand in hand, the half-marathon training group BrewRunners of Cincinnati meets at different breweries for runs and then socializes afterwards. Runs are Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m. They’re currently training for the Flying Pig Half Marathon and will pro-rate dues for those joining mid-season.