Childhood Sweethearts Make It Offical on a Beautiful Summer Day

Photograph by Images Photography and Video

When Kiana was in eighth grade and Cameron in seventh, he asked her a fateful question at the bus stop: “Will you be my girlfriend?” Kiana, who already had a crush on Cameron, agreed.

Today, the couple lives in Dayton, Ohio, where Kiana is a full-time student, working for a gastroenterologist office and Cameron is a truck driver. The beautiful Magnolia Estate served as the site of their wedding on August 23, 2020.

Kiana’s obsession with Crocs, the classic foam clogs, was on full display during her big day. She even had a pair of bedazzled shoes custom-made, just so she could wear them while getting ready with her bridal party.

PHOTOGRAPHY: Images Photography and Video | VENUE: Magnolia Estate | WEDDING PLANNER: Angela’s Premier Event Designs | FLOWERS: Hollon Flowers | CAKE: Sam’s Club | GOWN: David’s Bridal | TUX: Macy’s | INVITATIONS: Shutterfly | BRIDE’S HAIR: Morgann Calhoun | BRIDE’S MAKEUP: Prince Tempting | CATERING: Creatif Catering