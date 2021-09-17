Get Your Veggie Fix With These Plant-Based Pizzas

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY LAROSA'S PIZZA

If you’re looking to expand your vegetarian and vegan pizza horizons, check out these eight pizzerias getting their veg on around the city.

LaRosa’s

Popular Cincinnati chain LaRosa’s Pizzeria has launched their first plant-based pizza made with toppings that taste remarkably like the family recipe pizzas that guests have adored for almost 70 years. Their new Deluxe and Create Your Own pizzas are made with plant-based pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatless chicken, and vegan cheese. The pizzeria has been testing the vegan toppings in two Cincinnati area stores and incorporating guests’ feedback. The toppings are plant-based for flexitarians, vegetarians, and vegans, but the taste is still classic LaRosa’s.

Available at all 66 LaRosa’s Family Pizzerias

Fireside Pizza

Cooked in their Forno Bravo wood-burning oven in a restored firehouse, Fireside Pizza offers various vegetarian pizza options, including Margherita, Greek Pie, or a classic Vegi, burning with only locally-sourced oak wood. While you’re at it, enjoy the pizzeria’s full bar which focuses on bourbon and a constantly rotating cocktail list. Craving a local beer? Don’t fret, because Fireside has all our favorite Cincinnati breweries on tap.

733 E McMillan St., Walnut Hills, (513) 751-3473

Kitchen Factory

Pick up a vegan-friendly slice at Kitchen Factory’s famous pizza window. The Northside kitchen loves to cook for vegetarians and vegans, with a whole vegan pizza section on their menu. Get a little bit of house-made tofu crumble on your pizza, then take a look at the many vegan appetizers and salads. Whether you’re vegetarian or vegan, you’re bound to find something tasty at Kitchen Factory.

1609 Chase Ave., Northside, (513) 591-3333

TAGLIO

With two locations in Cincinnati, TAGLIO Bar + Pizzeria provides Detroit-style gourmet and traditional pizzas with vegetarian options and vegan mozzarella to top it off. Go for a simple Spinach + Ricotta pizza or mix it up with the Old Schooler, sprinkled with black pepper.

3531 Columbia Pkwy., Columbia Tusculum, (513) 321-0454

56 E 12th St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 321-0454

Catch-a-Fire Pizza

Bringing wood-fire cuisine to Cincinnati, Catch-a-Fire Pizza offers a wide variety of sauces, cheeses, and fresh toppings. The Oakley location, located within MadTree Brewing, has an entire veggie section on their menu along with vegan sausage, vegan cashew ricotta, Daiya dairy-free cheese, vegan sunflower seed parmesan, and a vegan crust. Fresh, creative, and delicious.

9290 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash, (513) 514-0016

3301 Madison Rd., MadTree Brewing, Oakley, (513) 441-8565

Saint Francis Apizza

With fresh ingredients from local farms and handmade airy crust, Saint Francis Apizza opened their brick and mortar in East Hyde Park in February. Pizzas that are always crispy, light and airy, and topped with plenty of fresh basil. The website provides an artisanal photo with each pie to show you exactly what you’re getting. Order a Garlic and Greens, Mushroom and Onion, or–if you can get your hands on it–the oft sold-out Fresh Tomato Special, made with farm-fresh tomatoes from Fox Tail Farm.

3392 Erie Ave., East Hyde Park, (513) 532-2571

Bub’s Pizza Bar

A fan favorite of Bub’s Pizza Bar is the Pesto & Goat Cheese pizza, slathered with house-made basil pesto. This late night pizza bar also has their very own vegan pizza, with a gluten-free, soy-free, and dairy-free crust, marinara sauce, and vegan cheese. You can also add up to five veggie toppings to create your own perfect, flexitarian pizza.

3200 Linwood Ave., Suite #2, Mt. Lookout, (513) 321-2540

1045 St. Gregory St., Mt. Adams, (513) 721-2827

Mikey’s Late Night Slice

Mikey’s Late Night Slice is every night owl’s pizza dream. Closing at 4 a.m. on the weekends, Mikey’s mission is to create and maintain a culture based around raving fans, dedicated employees, and quality food. Grab a slice of the Vegan Pepperoni, Vegan Buffalo Chick’n, or one of over 40 fun and crazy Pizzas of the Week. Craving a snack instead? Order some vegan wings with the option of five different sauces.

2014 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 253-0417