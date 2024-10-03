Where Has FC Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium Mojo Gone?

A year ago, I waxed poetic about FC Cincinnati’s home dominance. The organization wanted a fortress atmosphere, and the players rewarded the suits with 41 out of 51 possible points obtained in league matches at TQL Stadium. The 2023 club became the 13th team in MLS history with 13 league home victories in a single season.

A season later, the Orange and Blue have barely half (seven) as many home wins. Following Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Los Angeles FC, FCC owns just two triumphs over their past seven home league tilts.

In fairness to FC Cincinnati, the recent stretch has featured a handful of league titans. LAFC is less than two seasons removed from the Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup double. A 0-0 draw vs. Columbus, the reigning league champs, is nothing to scoff at either. Lucho Acosta and Luca Orellano did torture a shorthanded Inter Miami squad in early July, and they’re the MLS Cup betting favorites and still own a shot at the single-season points record.

In any case, the fortress mentality had given way to a road warrior persona entering last night’s away contest against New York City FC. In 15 road league matches in 2024, FCC had 10 wins and two draws (32 points). In a just-plain-weird season, another midweek triumph away from TQL Stadium would have pushed the Orange and Blue closer to becoming just the third team in league history—and the first since 2003—to pace MLS in road points per game a year after doing the same at home. (Hat tip to the Elias Sports Bureau for that nugget.)

That rare distinction appears less likely after FC Cincinnati’s 3-2 setback to NYCFC, particularly when combined with Inter Miami’s Supporters’ Shield-clinching victory at Columbus. Half of Miami’s 68 points have come on the road.

FCC’s final midweek tilt of the year was played before a sparse crowd at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey. I’ve covered demolition derbies in rural Indiana with more attendees. With Yankee Stadium needing to be prepared for playoff baseball, NYCFC were forced to move to their rivals’ grounds.

Despite the lackluster environment, NYCFC came out inspired. They entered the match on the heels of Orlando for fourth place in the East. Remember: The top four teams in each conference are granted homefield advantage in the first playoff round.

Comparatively, FCC’s first-half showing was sleepy, sloppy and slow. For the 10th time in 13 matches, the Garys conceded first, not exactly a shocking stat given the revolving door at center back following the season-ending injuries to Matt Miazga and Nick Hagglund. Passing stats can be deceiving, but that wasn’t the case in last night’s first half: NYCFC completed 82 percent of its 296 passes; FCC completed 75 percent of its 171 passes, with a late-half flurry flattering the visitors.

The Pigeons relentlessly attacked the Orange and Blue’s left flank partnership of wingback Luca Orellano and center back Teenage Hadebe. The latter was making his first MLS start since joining FCC in late August and his initial MLS start in 10 months. The lack of familiarity between the two players showed, but the duo wasn’t solely responsible for the fragmented display that at times appeared like the backline, midfield, and forward line were of three different minds.

The second half brought the juice in the form of four goals, including a penalty awarded to each team. Lucho Acosta’s 69th-minute spot kick temporarily brought the Orange and Blue within one at 2-1. But a lengthy Video Assistant Review granted NYCFC a penalty six minutes later, and Santiago Rodriguez sent Roman Celentano the wrong way from the spot. FCC’s Corey Baird bagged a rebound in the sixth minute of what would be 15 minutes of second-half stoppage time, but an equalizer was not in the cards.

And so FC Cincinnati’s multi-month malaise continues. After failing to capitalize on Miami’s three successive draws (prior to last night) to mount a late charge at retaining the Shield, FCC didn’t take their helping hand in New Jersey. Even a draw would have brought FCC level with Columbus for second in the East at 57 points. Instead, the Orange and Blue have just two wins over their past 10 league contests.

Given the club’s form at home, perhaps Pat Noonan’s crew is content for a possible second round matchup against Columbus to take place in the state capital, where FCC won in May. Getting that far in the playoffs, though, is far from guaranteed given FC Cincinnati’s flailing form.

Grant Freking writes FC Cincinnati coverage for Cincinnati Magazine. You can follow him on Twitter at @GrantFreking.