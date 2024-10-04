Guide to Brownies

Photograph by Andrew Doench

Classic Brownies with Buttercream Icing

Samantha’s Sweet Shoppe bakes an elevated take on old-school brownies, with icings and toppings of your choice. The chocolate buttercream icing, which is applied very generously and will melt right in your mouth, with rainbow sprinkles and/or walnuts on top is a fan favorite combo. Even better, Samantha herself can deliver this chocolate goodness right to your door. • 10658 Pottinger Rd., Colerain Twp., (513) 549-7441

Vegan Snickers Brownie

Layers on layers of vegan goodness. The base is a classic brownie—minus the egg and butter—followed by a peanut caramel layer made with natural crunchy peanut butter. Chocolate ganache with candied peanuts and flaky salt finishes it off for a richer, less sweet take on a Snickers. An annual favorite of the owner, try this candy bar on steroids at North South Baking Co. • 39 W. Pike St., Covington, (859) 815-8014

Weiss Haus Brownie

The recipe for this brownie has been passed down through the Weiss Baking Co. family since 1921 and now has some modern twists. Containing a rich, midnight cocoa and topped with a Callebaut chocolate ganache, the Weiss Haus Brownie is a true classic. If you’re looking to spice it up, the white chocolate and macadamia blondie with butterscotch ganache is one of the owner’s personal favorites. • 1705 State Route 25, Goshen, (513) 646-2995

Fudgy Brownie

While the name implies cakes are its specialty, the fudgy brownie at Cora’s Cakery is the shining star. It has a simple ingredient list (Belgian cocoa powder, brown sugar, egg, cream, and flour), but the result is a chewy, chocolatey brownie that’s big enough to save the other half for later. Other brownie options on rotation include Biscoff and Oreo. • 1426 Race St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 246-0173

Salted Caramel Brownie

Sweet and salty is quite the irresistible combo. Customers of mom-and-pop shop Buckabee Brownies love the salted caramel brownie. Handmade following a family recipe, it’s topped with flaky salt and filled with gooey caramel but isn’t overly sweetened. While the size is small, the flavors are big, and the brownie is filling. Stop by on a Tuesday if you want to try it for yourself (specialty brownies are rotated daily). • 4756 Cornell Rd., Blue Ash, (513) 815-6641

Lisa’s Brownie

Haute Chocolate owner Lisa Cooper Holmes is the self-proclaimed “chocolate boss,” so of course she named a brownie after herself. There are seven flavors of Lisa’s Mini Brownie, but you can’t go wrong with the original. Made with double chocolate chip fudge batter and topped with fudge frosting and semi-sweet chocolate chips, it’s cakey yet not too rich. They come individually wrapped in a tin and are perfectly portioned but be careful—you might find yourself going back for a second. • 9424 Shelly Ln., Montgomery, (513) 793-9999