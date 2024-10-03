Cincinnati Weekend Picks October 4-6

Photograph courtesy of Gorman Heritage Farm

October— the spookiest month of the year— has finally arrived and brought with it some extra exciting events. Film festivals, art shows, and concerts fill up the weekend around Cincinnati.

You can find Halloween events for the whole month here.

Indian Film Festival of Cincinnati Opening Night

IFFC will kick off this year’s festivities with a screening of Queen of My Dreams, in both English and Hindi. You’ll get to walk the red carpet, talk to filmmakers, and enjoy free snacks and drinks. A guided discussion and complimentary after-party will follow the movie. Friday, October 4, 6:15 p.m., Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati, 4015 Red Bank Rd., Oakley

Gays & Dolls— A Prohibition Party

Midwestern Lesbian is hosting this 1920s-themed bash for Kentucky’s first ever queer bourbon week, Bourbon and Belonging. Queer pride and Kentucky bourbon pride will be blended together at the ultimate Gatsby soirée with drinks from Northern Row Distilling, music from DJ Boywife, and drag performances from Lola Vuitton, Manuka Honey-Stix Chimera, and Delusiona Grandeur. Tickets are $10. Friday, October 4, 8-11:55 p.m., Leapin Lizard, 726 Main St., Covington

Essex Studios Artwalk

40 artists from Essex Studios are opening their doors to the public for this fall’s Artwalk which is “Fashion in Art” themed. In addition to the regular studio tours, Friday will feature styling and modeling workshops while a live fashion show will take place on Saturday. You’re encouraged to wear your most fashionable outfit to fit the theme. Free coffee and desserts will be provided. Friday, October 4-Saturday, October 5, 6-10 p.m., Essex Studios, 2511 Essex Pl., Avondale

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

This fundraising walk for the Alzheimer’s Association will be a 2.25-mile trek from Sawyer point to Northern Kentucky and back. Walkers can register as individuals or a team until 8:30 a.m. on October 5. At 9:40 a.m., there will be an opening ceremony at the Promise Garden and at 10 a.m., the walk will begin. Participants are encouraged to make additional donations and raise money. Saturday, October 5, 9:40 a.m., Sawyer Point Park, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, downtown

Music in the Woods 2024

Imago nature preserve has cultivated a great lineup of local musicians for this one-day music festival. Artists like Chandler Carter and Blue Rock Boys will be performing on the main stage while other activities like a raffle, silent auction, and reptile encounter with Dino Buddies take place. Tickets are $25 for adults and $12 for children above the age of six. Saturday, October 5, 4-11 p.m., Imago, 700 Enright Ave., East Price Hill

Carpool Cinema: E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

Clifton Cultural Arts Center will be running their own drive-in movie theater on Saturday with a screening of sci-fi family classic, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial. Sound for the movie will be available through your car radio. The lot opens at 6:30 p.m. and the film begins at sundown. You can reserve your spot with a five dollar pre-pay of concessions. Saturday, October 5, 7 p.m., Clifton Cultural Arts Center, 320 McAlpin Ave., Clifton

Elle King Concert

Singer-songwriter Elle King is bringing her her “Baby Daddy’s Weekend Tour” to town with The Band Loula. King, best known for songs like “Ex’s & Oh’s” and “Lucky,” spoke to us about sobriety, becoming a mother, and how she’s excited to perform in a city so close to where she grew up. Tickets start at $37. Saturday, October 5, 8 p.m., Andrew J Brady Music Center, 25 Race St., downtown

Sunflower Festival

Gorman Heritage Farm’s annual festival is back with live music, food trucks, craft vendors, and thousands of sunflowers. You can cut your own flowers from the field for one dollar a stem. You’ll also get to go on hayrides and meet the farm animals. Advance tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids ages three to 17 while tickets at the door are $15 for adults and $8 for kids. Saturday, October 5-Sunday, October 6, Gorman Heritage Farm, 10052 Reading Rd., Evendale

Hyde Park Art Show

Over 200 artists will showcase and sell their work at Hyde Park Square on Sunday. Pieces will be both admired by attendees and reviewed by a judges panel for a chance to win awards. This is the largest one-day art show in Greater Cincinnati and will be going on its 58th year. Sunday, October 6, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Hyde Park Square, 2700 Erie Ave., Hyde Park