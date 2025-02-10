When A Cincinnati Heiress Died, Families Had To Decide If They Were Black Or White

ew Cincinnatians remember that from 1885 until 1995 Cincinnati had its very own stock exchange housed in the Dixie Terminal building and boasting the most active trading floor between Chicago and the East Coast. Even fewer Cincinnatians are aware that the Cincinnati Stock Exchange was founded by a Black man, and therein lies a curious tale.

His name was Edward Laralde but he mostly went by his initials, E.N. Laralde. Edward was born in Louisiana in 1843. His father, also named Edward, was a prosperous importer of sugar, molasses and coffee. While Edward Junior was still a child, the family relocated to Cincinnati. Young Edward served in the 37th Ohio Volunteer Infantry during the Civil War, then clerked for a railroad before setting himself up in business as a broker. He was so successful that other brokers sought him out. According to Charles Westheimer, writing in Queen City Heritage in 1991:

“The Cincinnati Stock Exchange as a formal organization and in its present form was organized on March 7, 1885, by twelve brokers who agreed to meet each day at the office of E.N. Laralde, 29 West Third Street for the purpose of buying and selling securities. The participating brokers included Laralde, A.C. Conklin, A. Lepper, Charles Rice, R.E. Dunlap, H.F. Boyden, A.E. White, L.H. Leibenstein, P.H. Burt and FJ. Wade.”

A few years later, the Exchange outgrew Laralde’s office and found larger quarters on Third Street near Elm, electing Laralde as president. Throughout his career, even when Cincinnati’s financial center drifted eastward along Fourth Street, Laralde maintained his office on Third. He never married. He lived with his sister, Louise, who likewise eschewed marital vows, in a three-story house at 822 West Eighth Street. When Laralde died in 1914 at age 71, he left his entire estate, estimated at $300,000, to his sister.

The Probate Court almost immediately appointed a guardian for Louise because of her erratic behavior. The guardian discovered that Louise had squirreled away tens of thousands of dollars in dozens of bags and parcels stuffed into holes in the walls of her house. Her behavior became so extreme that she was briefly confined to an insane asylum. According to the Cincinnati Post on November 23, 1914:

“While being taken from the house she created such a disturbance that neighbors congregated. Attorneys Sayler and Suire, who represent Miss Laralde’s guardian, inspected the house, and found such disorder they called Judge Leuders, who summoned Chief of Police Copelan. Copelan ordered an immediate inquiry to determine why the police had not made a report on the unsanitary conditions.”

Louise regained her composure and her house and lived another 23 years without any further drama. Until, that is, she died intestate in 1937. In other words, she left no will to dispose of an estate valued at more than $400,000.