A Brick Beauty in Newport

Address: 561 E. 4th St., Newport

Price: $800,000

There’s an old pearl of wisdom that says to leave things better than you found them. Such is the case with 561 E. 4th Street—a brick beauty built in 1904 that boasts a perfect blend of original charm and tasteful, modern amenities. Great care was taken by the current owners to preserve as much history and craftsmanship as possible while completing necessary renovations, which included remodeling all the bathrooms and kitchen.

“It’s a great family home,” says realtor Martha Larsen, “All the right things have been touched. You walk in and see all the pocket doors, the original fireplaces, and there’s even a little door that opens to a secret closet.” If old house lovers had a collective wish list, this would check all the boxes. In addition to the drool-worthy details above, the home delights with original hardwoods, stained glass, intricate (and unpainted) woodwork, and tile fireplace surrounds.

The first floor rooms flow comfortably from one to the next. In true, old house fashion, you won’t find an open concept here—each room has its distinct purpose. However, this doesn’t make the home stuffy or outdated—tall ceilings, a light color palette, and great natural light make for a winning combination that brightens each room. It brings to mind feelings of, they don’t make ’em like this anymore.

From the street, the home’s size is deceiving. It surprises with an impressive 3,870 square feet, comprised of four bedrooms and four bathrooms across three floors. An enchanting façade makes it easy to get lost in the curb appeal. Creamy brick is accented by a rich, teal blue with touches of reddish orange. Doric columns support an ornately carved portico, giving a little taste of the elegance waiting inside. Nestled amongst other grand, historic beauties in the aptly named Mansion Hill neighborhood of Newport, a simple stroll around the block makes you feel as if you’ve stepped into a magazine.

When it’s time to unwind, the dreamy primary suite awaits. A tiered entrance into the large room allows for a sitting area, small office setup, or cozy reading nook before descending into the main part of the room. Lovely stained glass casts a kaleidoscope of colors across the walls, while the exposed brick fireplace and roughhewn mantle bring the perfect amount of textural warmth to the space. Pocket doors lead into an enormous, spa-like bathroom that’s been remodeled to the nines, with features like a soaking tub, separate vanities, and a wall of custom cabinets.

561 E. 4th St. toes the line of luxury and livability with the kind of grace that only a 120-year-old house can. Even so, good bones can only go so far before they need a little support. Thankfully, tender care was poured into this home, and now it’s ready for the next loving family.