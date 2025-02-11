Yvette Simpson Is Cincinnati’s Jack of All Trades

Illustration by Amelia Flower/Folio

Yvette Simpson wears many hats, both past and present: attorney, city council member, CEO, political commentator, consultant, Realtor, public speaker, and founder of her personal wine brand, among other things. She shares her tips for turning opportunity into reality.

How did you set yourself up for success?

I was always motivated to work and was cognizant of setting myself up for success and financial security—things that I didn’t have growing up. I started saving for retirement at 18 years old because I knew there was going to be a day when I wouldn’t want to worry about where my money was coming from.

You’ve mentioned being involved in things outside of work. Where should people to look for their “third place?”

Service is a great third place. Legacy is one of the most important human motivators—how do I leave the world better than I found it? Cincinnati happens to be great for that—there is a nonprofit for every-thing you could want. It’s also a good way to meet people.

How do you push through fear and doubt when starting a new venture?

Fear is false evidence, it’s not actually real. Separating the two different types of fear (real versus imaginary) is important. If you’ve prepared yourself as adequately as you can, then just do it. That pros and cons list is never going to be all pros.

What tips do you have for turning a hobby into a money-maker?

You must really love and be committed to it. I fell in love with wine when I studied in Italy during college, and I always thought it would be something I’d do in retirement. Then I realized, why do I have to wait for retirement? If you love something and there is a market for it, you can do it.

What advice would you give to some-one wanting to start a new venture?

Do it. If you’ve been ruminating over it for a long time, do it.