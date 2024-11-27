The Best of Dayton’s Oregon District

Photograph by Sylvia Stahl

Lily’s Dayton

Four years ago, Emily Mendenhall reimagined her restaurant, Lily’s Bistro, as a tiki- and tropical-inspired eatery, now known as Lily’s Dayton. The menu combines elements of American Southern and Polynesian cooking, offering fare such as bao bun sliders, rumaki, free-range fried chicken, and a weekend brunch. The cocktails will transport the imbiber to island life. Sit at one of the three patios during happy hour and drink and eat your cares away.

329 E. Fifth Street, (937) 723-7637

Press Coffee Bar

Since 2011, Press has been a mainstay on Wayne Avenue. Owners Brett and Janell Barker meticulously source and roast their own Wood Burl Coffee beans, which also sell online and at Elliott Coffee in Dayton, Kentucky. The cold brew and chai lattes are some of the best in the region, and a few years ago Press expanded to selling natural wines, aperitifs, digestifs, spritz drinks, and snacks such as Tony and Pete’s pimento cheese.

257 Wayne Ave., (937) 286-4585

Photograph by Sylvia Stahl

Heart Mercantile

If you’re looking for goods to represent the Gem City and the Buckeye State, you’ve come to the right place. Heart Mercantile sells apparel emblazoned with tag lines like “Dayton Til I Die” and “Dayton As Fuck” (Dayton doesn’t mess around when it comes to city-wide pride). It also vends drinkware, stickers, notebooks, and mugs so you can have a cool, Dayton-fied lifestyle.

601 E. Fifth St, (937) 250-6020

Toxic Brew Co.

In 2013, Toxic became Dayton’s first craft brewery, and it’s still going strong over a decade later. Shane Juhl’s vision set an example, and soon after breweries Warped Wing, Fifth Street Brewpub, and Branch and Bone joined the ranks. Toxic offers daily drink specials and a rotating tap list, of both its own brews and guest taps. Try the Black Tonic, a stout brewed with neighbor Press’s cold brew, and amber ale Gem City Rubi Girls, named after the Rubi Girls of Dayton, who have raised $1 million for HIV/AIDS and LGBTQ+ related causes.

431 E. Fifth St, (937) 985-3618

Photograph by Sylvia Stahl

Omega Music

Dayton has a thriving music scene, thanks to legends like the Breeders, Guided by Voices, Brainiac, Real Lulu, Motel Beds, and funk pioneers like the Ohio Players, Roger Troutman, and Zapp. For more than 30 years, Omega has supported those acts alongside a wide selection of new and old album releases, including an extensive vinyl collection. Those who still prefer physical media can pick up a CD, cassette, record, or book. And catch a live show at nearby Blind Bob’s or Yellow Cab Tavern.

318 E. Fifth St., (937) 275-9949

Photograph by Sylvia Stahl

On Friday through Sunday evenings, the district closes Fifth Street from Patterson Boulevard to Wayne Avenue for “Out on 5th.” Every weekend, restaurants and bars can expand their patio seating into the streets, retail shops can use extra sidewalk space to sell in front of their business, and guests can enjoy an open-air shopping and dining experience.

Plus, from noon to midnight all week, the Oregon District transforms into a designated outdoor refreshment area (DORA), so all patrons can peruse the streets with a delicious cocktail or other beverage in hand—so long as it’s purchased from a participating vendor. Find out which bars and restaurants take part by looking for the official DORA sticker at the entrance.