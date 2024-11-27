Wrap Up Your Holiday Shopping at These Local Markets

Photo courtesy Findlay Market

The weather outside is frightful, but the shopping is so delightful. Before stressing out about the perfect gift ideas, visit one of these festive markets popping up across the city, offering an all-in-one place for everyone on your list.

Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt

Celebrate the season with a German twist at Cincinnati’s annual Christkindlmarkt. The holiday-themed festival features food, beverages, light displays, music, and gifts to shop from local vendors. Try their famous mulled wine or lace up your skates on the ice rink. The spirit of the city is infused into the riverfront event in Smale Park next to Moerlein Lager House. Friday, November 22-Wednesday, January 5, 115 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown

Findlay Market Holiday Market

Get ready to shop (small) ’til you drop! Findlay Market provides two weekends to support local businesses while getting all your shopping done just in time for the merry season. Browse Findlay’s normal lineup of market merchants, plus unique local artisans. Catch festive programming including, reindeer stilt walkers, balloon artists, and choir performances at select times. Saturday, December 7, and Saturday, December 14, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Findlay Market, 1801 Race St.

City Flea Holiday Market

This two-day-long event has all the holiday merriment in City Flea’s classic urban setting. Sip on specialty drinks from The Sherwin-Williams Porch in Washington Park while perusing independent and local vendors for the ideal holiday gift to show just how much you care. Perfect for the whole family, even the ones with four legs! Saturday, December 14, 3-8 p.m., Sunday, December 15, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Art on the Vine Holiday Gifts Sale

Sip on craft beers at Rheingeist Brewery while shopping on-of-a-kind finds at the 12th annual Art on the Vine Holiday Gifts Sale. Have an art lover in your life? This event is the perfect place to discover unique treasures including handcrafted jewelry, pottery paintings, and more. Sunday, December 8, and Sunday, December 15, 12-6 p.m., 1910 Elm St., downtown

ArtisanFest513 Holiday Market

Circle back to Washington Park for Artisan513’s annual holiday market empowering Cincinnati small businesses. Step into their winter wonderland filled with gifts, seasonal treats, live music, and games. Little ones can even expect a special visit from Santa. Saturday, December 21, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine