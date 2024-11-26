Cincinnati Area College Basketball Teams Looking To Make Some Noise In 2025

Embed from Getty Images

The Bearcats and Musketeers are currently both undefeated. The crosstown rivals are also first in their respective divisions— the Big 12 for UC and the Big East for Xavier. Here are a few notes and things to keep track of as we move forward in the season.

Xavier

Xavier was welcomed back with the return of former leading scorer and Big East Most Improved Player Zach Freemantle. Through the first three contests, Freemantle averaged 19 points and seven rebounds per game.

“It’s great to get that first win under me. We got the win, now we can move forward and continue to get better.” Freemantle said after the season opener against Texas Southern, his first game in over 600 days.

In that game, the Musketeers got a scrappy win 78-69. The team found themselves down 38-34 at halftime, but a 44-point second half would prove to be the difference.

Freemantle scored 19, but the number one option was Indiana State transfer Ryan Conwell. Conwell scored 21 points, going 5-10 from beyond the arc.

Also having a good night was guard Dayvion McKnight, who scored 19 of his own.

Continuing their season-starting homestand, Xavier then took on and handled IU Indy 94-80. Conwell scored 19 to lead the team in scoring, with Freemantle and McKnight both adding 17.

Xavier’s most decisive win so far was against Jackson State on November 12, beating the Tigers 94-57. Freemantle also had his best day of the young campaign, scoring 21 on eight for 11 shooting.

One of the key points the Musketeers will need to clean up is the three point defense. Opponents were shooting 40.8 percent from three to begin the season. When Big East play comes around, this will likely be even larger. The opponents they have faced so far are from the Horizon League and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

However, their shooting has been great with a field goal percentage of 44.4 percent. Freemantle is shooting 55.9 percent from long range, and Conwell isn’t far behind with 47.1 percent.

University of Cincinnati

The Bearcats haven’t been as active as their counterparts in Norwood, only playing five games as opposed to the Muskies’ six but still winning all of them.

In the season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, the red and black won in a landslide 109-54. Six players scored in double figures, all five starters and Connor Hickman off the bench with 13.

In the second game, the Bearcats defeated Morehead State 83-56. Five players scored in double figures in this one, with the lone starter who didn’t being Hickman who finished with two.

One of the major themes so far this year for Cincinnati has been team-oriented basketball. Ten different players have scored in double figures with Lukosius at the top of the leaderboard with 83 points. They are sixteenth in the country in assists per game with an average of 19.6.

However, no team is perfect. As has been the case in previous years, the free throw shooting hasn’t been the best to start. The 62.86 percent accuracy rate is only 324th in the nation. One of the major reasons Cincinnati wasn’t able to make the NCAA tournament last season was free throw shooting. If the team figures to make a run in 2025, this will have to improve.

The health status of third year forward Dan Skillings Jr. is something to keep an eye on. Skillings has been ruled out for “a few weeks” following minor knee surgery per the team. Cincinnati will begin conference play on December 30 when the team travels to Kansas State, so the goal should be to get him back before then