Summer Reads From Greater Cincinnati Authors

Photograph by Andrew Doench

Only Under Moonlight, by Scott Cloud

A small-town farmer commits theft to keep his farm afloat. A young woman has burglarized local farmhouses for years to survive in 19th-century Cincinnati. The two come together for their biggest heist yet in Cloud’s self-published “story of loss, betrayal, revenge, and redemption.”

Havoc, by Christopher Bollen

Bollen’s latest thriller follows 81-year-old widow Maggie, a long-term guest at a luxury Egyptian hotel who develops a contentious rivalry with another guest: 8-year-old Otto. What starts as humorous animosity between the pair soon turns into outright hostility in a sinister game of revenge.

The Quitters Club, by Jessica Strawser

Four college friends escape their daily life to reunite for a beachside getaway, where they start the Quitters Club and make a pact to quit what makes them unhappy—only to discover it’s easier said than done. Strawser’s latest novel highlights the value of female friendship and how failure can lead to freedom.

Death of the Author, by Nnedi Okorafor

Zelu is a paraplegic Nigerian-American writer from a high-achieving family. At a low in life, she writes a sci-fi novel unlike any before—and it’s an instant success. Now wealthy, Zelu is provided opportunities to learn to walk again and even fly to space, all the while navigating love, fame, and the persistent scrutiny of her family.

People We Meet on Vacation, by Emily Henry

Earlier this year, Netflix released a film adaptation of Henry’s popular 2021 more-than-just-a-romance story. Alex and Poppy are best friends who ruin their relationship during a summer vacation, only to attempt to rebuild what they lost two years later—laying everything on the table in the process.