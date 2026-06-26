Foodie News You Can Use – June 26

Photograph courtesy Sleepy Bee Cafe

Sleepy Bee Café launches new seasonal menu, local eateries recognized in Wine Spectator’s restaurant awards, Lalo Chino Latino Kitchen closing this weekend, and more.

Sleepy Bee Café Launches New Seasonal Menu

Brunch fave Sleepy Bee Café released its new seasonal summer menu this week. Debuting during National Pollinator Week (June 22-28), the restaurant’s updated menu introduced an array of breakfast, lunch, and craft beverage offerings, including Piggy Cakes (two pancakes with savory bacon mixed into the batter, and topped with whipped cream and candied pecans) and Honey & Blue Cakes (two pancakes with blueberries, drizzled with local honey, fresh lemon zest, and powdered sugar dust). The dishes highlights fresh ingredients sourced from more than a dozen local farms and producers that directly rely on healthy pollinator populations to thrive (including Weaver Brothers Eggs and Don Popps Honey Farm).

Local Eateries Recognized in Wine Spectator’s Restaurant Awards

Thirteen restaurants and one wine bar including Subito, Al-Posto Ristorante, Ripple Wine Bar, and Jeff Ruby’s Steakhouse have received the Award of Excellence in Wine Spectator’s 2026 Restaurant Awards for their wine programs. The award goes to restaurants “whose wine lists feature a well-chosen selection of quality producers, thoughtfully paired to complement the menu in both price and style.” Wine Spectator’s special Restaurant Awards issue will be available on newsstands on July 21.

Lalo Chino Latino Kitchen Closing This Weekend

After 10 years in business, Lalo Chino Latino Kitchen is closing this weekend. “After much consideration, we’ve decided to close LALO. Due to our family’s need for better work-life balance, reduced downtown traffic, and the end of our lease, we’ve made an extremely difficult decision, and our last day of service will be this Saturday, June 27,” read an Instagram post. “Since 2016, we’ve had the honor of serving Cincinnati our unique Latin and Asian fusion cuisine. Along the way, we’ve gained loyal guests, lifelong friendships, and an incredible team that will always be part of our family.”

Graeter’s-First Watch Collaboration

Through Sunday, July 5, Graeter’s and First Watch are teaming up to offer children diners a free scoop of Birthday Bash ice cream with any kids’ menu purchase at participating First Watch restaurants in Ohio. As part of its ongoing collaboration with Pelotonia Kids, First Watch proudly donates 25 cents from every kids’ meal sold to support innovative pediatric cancer research. For more information, visit https://firstwatch.com/graeters-collab.

Skyline Chili Opens at Fountain Square

Last Friday, June 19, Skyline Chili opened its new flagship Fountain Square restaurant. Located inside The Eateries at Fifth Third Center, the nearly 9,000-square-foot restaurant is the chain’s largest location to date. “Skyline has always been more than a restaurant. We are part of Cincinnati’s story, and we are a part of our customers’ families,” said Dick Williams, CEO of Skyline Chili, in a press release last week. “Since we’re already in the hearts of so many Cincinnatians, opening a location in the heart of downtown is a natural fit. The Fountain Square flagship restaurant celebrates both the city and the Skyline legacy.”

Fifth Shake Shack Location Opens

Fast food fave Shake Shack opened its fifth location at Rookwood Commons on Thursday, June 18. The restaurant—known for its hand-spun milkshakes and made-to-order hamburgers—gave $1 of every sandwich sold at the new location to the Freestore Foodbank. Other tri-state locations are in Kenwood, Deerfield Township, Clifton, and Liberty Township.

New East African Restaurant in Lower Price Hill

East African restaurant Ful Café opened its doors for a soft launch last Wednesday, June 17. Located at 2115 W. Eighth Street in Lower Price Hill, the eatery is part of the affordable housing mixed-use development Lower Price Hill Thrives project. The new spot is owned by Lower Price Hill resident Tez Yohannes and specializes in East African (primarily Ethiopian and Eritrean) and Mediterranean dishes. After a few months of working out the kinks, Ful will host its grand opening celebration on Aug. 14.