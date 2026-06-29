Your America 250 Roundup

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Celebrate the United States semiquincentennial, bisesquicentennial, sestercentennial, quarter millennium, (or whatever else you wish to call it), with these Greater Cincinnati events celebrating the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Preservation in the Park

On the last Thursday of every month, Bellevue Pavilion in Bellevue Hill Park hosts storytelling events about the history of Cincinnati’s most iconic locations. Bring friends and family, roll out your picnic blankets, and enjoy the skyline view as experts from each landmark explain the significance of their piece of Cincinnati history. Upcoming themes include The Garden and Rural Cemetery, the Hamilton County Fair, and Cincinnati Black Baseball. Through September, 5:30 pm, Bellevue Pavilion, 2191 Ohio Ave., Clifton Heights

Ohio Goes to the Movies

Initially conceived for the 2003 Ohio Bicentennial, Ohio Goes to the Movies (OGTTM) became the perfect venue for a statewide celebration of movies showcasing Ohio actors, directors, writers, composers, locations, and topics related to the Buckeye state. From now through October, Ohioans statewide can find theaters, parks, libraries, and drive-ins near them showing films with Ohio’s contributions, whether they are small independent films or major blockbusters. Explore the state’s cinematic history and find showings near you here. Through October, showtimes and locations vary

Declarative Acts and Revolutionary Actors

The Cincinnati Museum Center will host a special exhibit featuring artifacts and often-overlooked revolutionary heroes from history. The Declarative Acts and Revolutionary Actors exhibition will feature items that made change possible, like the original timber from pre-Cincinnati’s Fort Washington, a Revolutionary War flag from the 1st Pennsylvania Battalion, and the Declaration of Independence. The showcase is an exclusive summer offering, running from early July to late August. July 3–August 23, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Cincinnati Museum Center, 1301 Western Ave., Queensgate

All American Birthday Bash & Operation Thank You

Cincinnati Parks hosts its All-American Birthday Bash at Sawyer Point on the day before the Fourth of July. From 2 to 6 p.m., attendees can expect a classic American muscle car show and military displays in collaboration with Operation Thank You, a nonprofit organization that honors U.S. Armed Forces veterans. Throughout the event, there will be live music from the bands What About Jane, Varner Netherton Revival, Classic Rock Experience, and Six Strings Soldiers. The evening will conclude with a fireworks show. July 3, 2–10 p.m., Sawyer Point & Yeatman’s Cove, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, downtown

A Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence

The 19th-century Fourth of July tradition of reading the Declaration of Independence is being revived at Eden Park, marking the first time in 100 years the document has been read aloud in Cincinnati. Bring chairs and blankets to listen to a cohort of 20 Cincinnatians, who have been selected for their civic dedication, to read portions of the document at the park’s pavilion, followed by a musical performance from No Promises Vocal Band. July 4, 9:30–10:20 a.m., Seasongood Pavilion, 1600 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park

Reds Fourth of July Celebration

The Cincinnati Reds play the Baltimore Orioles on the Fourth of July and will also host celebrations unique to America’s 250th birthday. However, Great American Ballpark is expected to be alive with events beyond America’s pastime. Attendees can anticipate a giveaway of a USA-themed Reds cowboy hat, patriotic ballpark themes, a post-game drone show honoring America250, and a classic fireworks show from Rozzi Fireworks, which has won awards for its pyrotechnics. July 4, 7:10 p.m., Great American Ballpark, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown

Red, White & Boom!

The annual Red, White & Boom! continues its tradition at Riverbend Music Center, where the Cincinnati Pops will perform alongside Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez, well known for her roles in In the Heights and Hamilton, and members of the United States Army. The musical event begins at 8 p.m., with activities like Salsa on the Square, a family fun zone, face painting, and more preceding it. Tickets are currently on sale for $10, with $5 donated to the non-profit Disabled American Veterans. July 4, 8 p.m., Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Twp.

Signature Ohio’s Homecoming & Picnic

In collaboration with America’s anniversary, Ohio’s Homecoming and Picnic Month is hosting a community picnic and festival in one event at Miami Whitewater Forest. The itinerary is a jam-packed schedule fit for friends and family, including a cornhole tournament, a bike parade, a vintage baseball game, a pie-eating contest, live music, local food, and traditional park amenities. Whether you’re feeling adventurous to explore hiking trails or rent a boat, or prefer a leisurely time spent sprawled on a picnic blanket, Ohio’s Homecoming & Picnic offers activities and entertainment for all participants. July 18, 4 p.m., Miami Whitewater Forest, 9001 Mt. Hope Rd., Harrison