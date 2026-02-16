Sew Valley is Here to Help Upstart Fashion Brands

Photograph courtesy Sew Valley

For many upstart designers, lack of inventory is a common roadblock. Luckily, local nonprofit zero-waste garment factory, sample room, and incubator space Sew Valley is here to help. “Some people just want to start their own apparel brand, but they really need help,” says Sew Valley cofounder and CEO Shailah Maynard. “We’re different than a traditional manufacturer. We’ll hold your hand and walk you through the process. We can teach you and set you up for success.”

According to Maynard, Sew Valley has set up more than 300 clients for success, and grown pre-existing brands like that of Tessa Clark, designer, owner of Idlewild and FORM, and Project Runway alum. The garment team helps develop samples and stock for designers all while utilizing environmentally friendly practices and a zero-waste system. “Waste and pollution are a huge issue in the fashion industry. So not only are we creating products, but we’re also working with our clients to think about the end use of the products that we’re making.”