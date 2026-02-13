New Faces of Fashion: Jasmine Gierman

Photograph courtesy Caroline Eyer

Designer: Jasmine Gierman (she/her)

Models: Megan McDonough, Trinity Le, Elizabeth Klein, Kyle Schilling, Ry Kofsky

What is your design background and experience? What fashion work are you currently doing?

I received a fashion design degree from the University of Cincinnati’s DAAP program in 2024. I work full time as a patternmaker at a costuming studio. That tends to take up the majority of my time, so I am not currently working on any personal projects. The last project I designed was a collaboration with local artist Kyle Schilling on his Crown the Queen City publication’s first issue, which was such an honor to be a part of.

How would you describe your design style?

I would say my design style is heavily influenced by gothic and Victorian elements with a whimsical feel. I love creating visual texture through fabric manipulation techniques and layering. My design ethos tends to be an extension of my internal dialogue sourced from introspection and my real-world experiences.

What would you like audiences to know about yourself and your fashion design? It took me a while to be able to confidently say out loud that I was an artist/designer. Perfectionism and self-doubt love to convince you that you must prove you’re worthy of such a title. Or maybe it’s because the title feels as if it carries too much weight and expectations. Nonetheless, I came to the not-so-profound realization that an artist is simply someone who makes art in any form. The thing that makes you an artist, designer, whatever title seems to fit, is passion and a call to self-expression. If it makes you feel fulfilled to create, you too are an artist. There’s no real criteria.