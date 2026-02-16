If you’ve been thinking about adopting a pet, this is your sign. On February 21-22, more than two dozen animal shelters and rescue groups will bring adoptable animals to Spooky Nook Sports in Hamilton for My Furry Valentine— the region’s largest mega adoption event and one of the largest in the nation.

This year, the organization promises it to be the biggest event yet, with nearly 1,000 animals under one roof all looking for a home to call their own.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to have so many groups come together in support of animal welfare in our community,” says Carolyn Evans, Founder and Event Director of My Furry Valentine. “It’s a weekend to celebrate—aligning with a holiday that’s all about love. But more importantly, it’s a moment for collaboration and a chance to spotlight animals who need homes. Our goal is to be a community that treats animals with compassion and ensures they’re finding loving homes.“

Photograph courtesy My Furry Valentine

Evans says they’ve facilitated more than 9,300 adoptions over the years, and they hope to pass the 10,000 mark in 2026. While cats and dogs make up the bulk of the animals available, attendees might also find small animals such as rabbits, ferrets, and guinea pigs.

Many of the participating rescue groups specialize in animals with specific needs. Some focus on senior animals, or on dogs with disabilities, and others may work primarily with particular breeds. So, if you think you can’t find a puppy or a purebred at an adoption event, you just might be surprised by who’ll you’ll meet at My Furry Valentine.

If you’ve ever heard someone say shelter animals are “damaged,” you’re not alone – but it’s one of the biggest misconceptions shelter and rescue groups work to undo. As Evans explains, the variety alone tells a different story. “You’ll find dogs and cats of all shapes, sizes, ages, and breeds at the event,” says Evans. “One of the biggest myths is that animals end up in shelters because something is wrong with them. In reality, most animals aren’t surrendered because of behavioral problems or issues related to the animal. They come from families facing hardship, illness, housing changes, or other major life transitions. These animals were loved, and they still have plenty of love to give – they just need someone new to share it with.

Even if you can’t adopt, there’s plenty of feel-good fun waiting for you at this event. Meet adorable animals, browse more than three dozen unique vendor booths, and try your luck at winning a share of over $10,000 in raffle prizes – open to all visitors. It’s a perfect day out at one of Cincinnati’s favorite annual festivals.

Photograph courtesy My Furry Valentine

My Furry Valentine takes place from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on both days at Spooky Nook’s brand-new facility. Admission to the popular “Early Bird” session on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. is $25. General admission is $5 for adults and children over five years old.

Volunteer veterinarians and vet techs conduct health checks on animals each morning before the doors open. Adoption fees are $25 for cats (which includes spay/neuter) and fees vary for dogs. Every pet adopted from the main event will go home with a goodie bag including a pair of Reds tickets and adopters can enter to win one of the adopter raffle baskets.

Find your furry Valentine on the website

Beyond the main event, there will also be dozens of satellite adoption locations throughout the city. Visit the My Furry Valentine website to see the adoptable pets, buy tickets, and learn more about the main event and satellite adoption events throughout the city.