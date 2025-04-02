Roman Celentano Keys FC Cincinnati’s Road Win

Saturday evening’s encounter between FC Cincinnati and Nashville was tied 1-1 at the break. Four minutes into the second half, the hosts should have been ahead 2-1 and on their way to a fourth consecutive victory. Roman Celentano wouldn’t let that happen. The fourth-year goalkeeper delivered perhaps the shot-stopping showing of his young career to supply the Orange and Blue with a much-needed three points.

Less than two minutes into the second half, Kevin Denkey clumsily brought down Nashville’s Walker Zimmermann in the penalty area. The match referee correctly issued a penalty kick for Nashville, leading to a face-off between Celentano and Nashville talisman Hany Mukhtakr, the 2022 league MVP and Golden Boot winner.

Mukhtar struck with power to Celentano’s left, nearly clearing the keeper’s outstretched limbs. But Celentano’s trailing right hand was equal parts cinder block and trampoline, propelling the ball over the net. The penalty save was his first in-match penalty stop since September 2022.

On the ensuing corner, Celentano cleared the danger with a formidable punch. Nashville gathered the deflection, however, allowing Mukhtar to volley the ball back into danger. That’s three successive shot attempts all turned away by Celentano to cap 50 seconds of goalkeeping brilliance.

Denkey’s penalty kick in second-half stoppage time was the deciding goal, but it was Celentano’s seven saves (tied for a career-high) that secured FCC’s first victory in three weeks.

Celentano, the second overall pick in the 2022 SuperDraft, claimed the starting job in his rookie season. Cincinnati’s Supporters’ Shield-winning 2023 campaign is his best season to date, when he posted career-best marks in save and clean sheet percentage. His flying save to preserve a victory in the dying moments of a May 2023 victory over Columbus was named MLS Save of the Year.

His shot-stopping numbers dropped a bit last season while playing behind a back line that was constantly in flux following Matt Miazga’s season-ending injury in June. Among keepers to play at least 25 matches, Celentano was 11th in save percentage, a six-place drop from 2023. He did improve his completion rate of passes 30 yards or longer, though.

Cincinnati’s back line shuffling has continued in 2025, with its shakiest triumvirate to date being two weeks ago when Nick Hagglund was forced to make his season debut alongside a pair of wingbacks. The return of Miazga, the 2023 MLS Defender of the Year, would appear to be weeks away. Gilberto Flores is still finding his footing in MLS, and Teenage Hadebe has battled injury and inconsistent form.

Celentano, under contract through 2027, remains FCC’s bedrock in defense.

A trade to set up another move?

Last week, FC Cincinnati obtained $200,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from Real Salt Lake in exchange for an international roster slot. FCC freed up another international roster spot last week with Hadebe acquiring a green card. As noted by Queen City Press, the Orange and Blue now own a pair of open senior roster spots that can be used on international players.

Cincinnati remains in need of another ball-playing midfielder to serve as either a like-for-like backup to Pavel Bucha or as a second-half substitute to complement Pavel Bucha and assist with ball progression. The MLS Primary Transfer Window remains open until April 23. I think a move for a young midfielder will happen before then.

FC Cincinnati (10 points) returns to TQL Stadium Saturday night against New England (4 points).

Grant Freking writes FC Cincinnati coverage for Cincinnati Magazine. You can follow him on Twitter at @GrantFreking.