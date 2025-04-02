2025 James Beard Finalists Announced

The 2025 James Beard Awards finalists were announced today and two Cincinnati culinary/hospitality professionals—one chef and one bar owner—are one step closer to the big prize.

Photograph by Jeremy Kramer

David Jackman of Wildweed in Over-the-Rhine is one of five chefs nationally who made the short list for “Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH).” Last December, Wildweed was included in Esquire’s 2024 edition of the “Best New Restaurants in America” and last month, the restaurant was listed in the food and drink category of Midwest Living’s annual “Best of the Midwest” awards.

Established in 1990, the James Beard Awards has been the country’s most prestigious culinary awards program for 35 years.

Mike Stankovich, owner of Longfellow Bar in Over-the-Rhine advanced in the “Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service” category, which recognizes “a service professional who creates and serves cocktails or other offerings such as low- and non-alcoholic beverages” who “has set high standards; demonstrates creativity and consistency in innovation, hospitality; is making efforts to create a sustainable work culture; and has served as an exceptional example or mentor for other beverage professionals.”

Photograph courtesy of Longfellow

Stankovich—who is among the first 15 nominees in the James Beard Foundation’s three new beverage-focused categories—says he doesn’t think the news will change his business much. “We’re fortunate enough to always be busy,” he adds. “I’m just happy to be along for the ride.”

The annual Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony will take place on Monday, June 16, at the Lyric Opera in Chicago.