FC Cincinnati Icon Nick Hagglund Makes His Long-Awaited Return

Nick Hagglund made his 2025 debut on Saturday in FC Cincinnati’s 2-2 draw vs. Atlanta, suiting up for the first time since June 22, 2024, after an ankle injury required reconstructive ligament surgery. FCC’s fifth-choice center back when the team is at full strength, he was thrown straight into the ringer vs. the Five Stripes. Nothing like returning from a major injury and trying to mark Emmanuel Latte Lath, the most expensive signing in MLS history.

Due to illness (Miles Robinson), injury (Teenage Hadebe, Matt Miazga), and yellow card suspension (Gilberto Flores), Hagglund manned the middle of Cincinnati’s back three with typical left back/left wingback Lukas Engel and backup wingback Alvas Powell. Engel, a new addition in 2025, was making his first appearance at center back. Powell has deputized at center back in the past, but he’s more of a natural on the wing where his speed is put to better use.

Hagglund was able to go just one half in his return to the pitch, but his presence was a welcome bright spot in what’s been a dreary, uneven start to 2025. The 32-year-old Cincinnati native and Xavier University alum is the lone holdover from the club’s inaugural MLS side in 2019, and he’s now played in every one of the Orange and Blue’s seven MLS campaigns. Even if his career is winding down, Hagglund’s leadership and locker room presence are still routinely praised by the coaching staff and management.

Hagglund was limited to 14 matches in 2024 after suffering a serious hamstring injury near the end of the 2023 campaign. There were legitimate questions about his return to the club for 2025, but FCC wound up inking Hagglund to a new contract through 2027.

“I’m really thankful for the club and really thankful for the opportunity to be back,” Hagglund said in the team announcement of his signing. “And ultimately, everything that I have I’m going to give to this club. It’s rare to get this kind of support in professional sports, and I really appreciate it.”

Hagglund ranks in the top three in team history in minutes played, games played, and games started, and he seems like a cinch for a club ambassador and/or youth league coaching role once he hangs up his boots.

As for the here and now, Hagglund will certainly get more minutes, possibly as soon as Saturday’s away tilt in Nashville. Flores will return to the lineup, but it’s too soon to know if Hadebe and Robinson will be fit to take on Nashville, which has won three straight matches. Miazga has returned to team training following major knee surgery last June, but he’s likely still weeks away from a debut.

Mediocre March

Here is FC Cincinnati’s performance through the first five league matches of the season under Pat Noonan:

2025: 7 points (2 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw)

2024: 11 points (3 wins, 2 draws)

2023: 11 points (3 wins, 2 draws)

2022: 6 points (2 wins, 3 losses)

This year’s jagged start isn’t ideal, but it’s not quite September Bengals-level bad, either. Also not ideal: playing Corey Baird, a normal attacking winger or second striker, at center back—which is what happened after he replaced Hagglund at halftime. But hey, a draw is better than the previous week’s showing, which was dreadful. Positive thoughts, people!

