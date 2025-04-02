Cincinnati’s Professional Dance Companies

Photo by HATSUE

It’s a company town for these groups. Keep an eye out for their next performances.

Mutual Dance Theatre

In 2021, Contemporary Dance Theater merged with MamLuft&Co. Dance to form Mutual Dance Theatre. The resident company at MDT performs newer and more established works by both regional and national artists. MDT also presents guest performers and companies through the Jefferson James Contemporary Dance Theater Series. mutualdance.org

Upcoming Performance: Mutual Dance Theatre Presents Modern Mix ’25, Fri, May 30-Sat, May 31, Aronoff Center

Revolution Dance Theatre

This ballet company is the only African American dance company in residence at the Aronoff and one of only a few professional Black ballet companies in the country. It’s best known for its annual Christmas concert and Nutcracker adaptation, David Choate’s Hot Chocolate. revodance.com

Exhale Dance Tribe

Earth-based philosophy is at the core of this modern dance company led by Missy Lay-Zimmer and Andrew Hubbard. Emotional and physical connection are at the heart of the Tribe, which seeks to tell stories through grounded, rhythmic movement. exhaledancetribe.org

Upcoming Performance: Vicennial, Sat, Apr 12, Aronoff Center

Pones Inc.

Pones is all about community engagement and creating change through art. Utilizing its signature “pedestrian-inspired” movement, dancers bring their cutting-edge contemporary choreography anywhere and everywhere—from schools to parks, museums, buses and beyond. pones.org

Upcoming Performance: Eunoia, Sun, Apr 13-Mon, Apr 14, Contemporary Arts Center

De La Dance Company

Meridith Benson and Mario de la Nuez created De La to bring fresh, diverse perspectives to dance performers in both contemporary choreography and classical full-length ballet. They also perform original ballet works like Nuez’s 2024 premiere of Frankenstein. deladancecompany.org

Upcoming Performance: Giselle, Apr 25-May 11, de la Dance Center