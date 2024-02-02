Ready to Mingle

PHOTOGRAPHY BY ANDREW DOENCH

Meet four eligible singles in Cincinnati who are ready to forge meaningful connections. It’s the season for love—could one of them be your next date?

Matt Burcham

Pronouns: He/him ♥ Orientation: Gay ♥ Age: 25 ♥ Occupation: Development Officer, Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio ♥ @themattburcham

What’s your favorite first date spot in Cincinnati?

One of my favorite places is in Walnut Hills—Fireside Pizza. I love how it’s right next to Comfort Station, which is a really cute, intimate little bar. So if you’re gonna do dinner and drinks, I think it’s a perfect spot for a first date.

What’s your least favorite spot?

Oh, gosh, my least favorite. That’s hard. I don’t know if I have anywhere that’s like, “Oh, God, I hate this so much.” I would just say anything that’s too formal. Like, if we’re going to do dinner, that’s fine. But going somewhere super formal adds a lot of pressure in that. It’s just an immediate ick for me.

Makes sense. So no Jeff Ruby’s on the first date for you.

Oh, absolutely.

Do you have any specifically Cincinnati related turnoffs or turn ons?

Oh, yeah, definitely. I am Skyline through and through. So no Gold Star in this house. I can put up with a Steelers fan, but you have to find love for the Bengals. It’s got to be a mutual respect.

If you tell me that you want to go for like a walk down by the river, that is an immediate, huge green flag. Specifically, right by the Roebling Bridge. Instant green flag.

What do you like about the Roebling Bridge so much?

I think it’s beautiful. I mean, the architecture of it is stunning. Especially at night when it’s all lit up…to walk out on it and have the view of the city there is just so nice.

What’s the best first date you’ve ever been on?

It was actually an afternoon date. We got coffee at Bow Tie Cafe in Mt. Adams. And then we went for a walk around Eden Park, which I had never done. I feel like usually for a first date people go “dinner and drinks,” right, which is great. But there’s a lot of pressure to make a night of it. And so it was just really easy, because you’re just walking around a park, it really forces you to have a conversation. Which is the point, right? First date you want to get to know this person.

Have you ever dated outside of Cincinnati? And how would you compare Cincinnati to what you’ve experienced elsewhere?

I’ve definitely had more success dating in Cincinnati. For reference, I’ve dated someone in Columbus, in Louisville. I just really love Cincinnati. Obviously, being closer to the person you’re dating is super helpful, but there’s a lot to do in Cincinnati. It’s such a little big city, it has everything. I don’t think you can really get bored.

Is there a Cincinnati flavored pickup line that would work on you?

Oh my gosh. These are hard questions. Honestly, if someone said, “Do you want to go to Skyline? Because I’d love to have a three way with you,” I would really appreciate that. [Laughs]

What do you think is an ideal uniquely Cincinnati thing or place to eat or go to on a date?

Findlay Market is definitely my favorite spot unique to Cincinnati. I know other cities have their own markets and everything, but all the history at Findlay is so cool. And again, it’s very relaxed. It’s very informal. There’s plenty of great options for things to eat and do at the market and surrounding it.

What do you think is the most romantic view in the city?

I know I said it before, but really the Roebling Bridge—specifically at night. All of the lights on the bridge, and having the skyline lit up. It’s very romantic to me. Also, I think Fountain Square can be really pretty when it’s all lit up and the fountain’s on in the summer.

If you had to give dating advice to a single gay man living in Cincinnati, what tips would you give him?

Be patient. You know, it’s a bigger city. But the queer population is only so big. So don’t go into it thinking you’ll find your ideal partner right away. And that, honestly, that can translate to anyone with dating, not just [queer people]. You really can’t force it. So just be patient and be open to trying new things. Like I said, Cincinnati has a lot to do. And trying something new with someone new can certainly lead to a partnership that you might not have had the opportunity to have before.

How would you describe yourself in less than 25 words? What are you looking for in a partner?

I would say I’m confident, outgoing, down to earth. Just a hopeless romantic at heart. I definitely want a long-term relationship. And I want someone who is driven. It doesn’t need to be anything fancy, you just need to have a career that you’re passionate about and hobbies besides work. Somebody who likes trying new things and having fun.

Is there anything else you want to say about the dating scene or the queer scene in Cincinnati?

I do think there’s a very strong queer community here. Cincinnati is such a progressive pocket in an area of the country that is not always very progressive. I think it’s really cool to live in a city where I can go out and meet queer people and be with queer people and never feel afraid to do so. —KM

Morgan Owens

Pronouns: She/her ♥ Orientation: Straight ♥ Age: 37 ♥ Occupation: Entrepreneur, Beauty Editor, and Blogger ♥ @morgananqueliqueowens

What’s your go-to spot for a first date in Cincinnati? What does your ideal date night look like?

Somewhere where I can actually talk to my date! I tend to go for coffee or a cocktail to see if I want to continue the date or finish my coffee/drink and be on my way.

Do you think Cincinnati is a good city for single people looking to date?

Growing up and being from Cincinnati, everyone really knows everyone. If you’re not careful, you can end up dating someone one of your friends has already dated—which goes against girl code for me. Oftentimes you have to seek out people who are new to the city and try to date them before someone you know gets to them first.

What do you think is the most romantic spot in Cincinnati?

I think the Festival of Lights at the Zoo is romantic with all the lights. Several rooftop bars during the summer have a vibe! I also think Sotto is one of my favorite “moody” restaurants for romance. —LF

Corinne Byrne

Pronouns: She/they ♥ Orientation: Bisexual ♥ Age: 23 ♥ Occupation: Hostess, Alfio’s ♥ @corinnefaith_

What’s your favorite first date spot in Cincinnati?

The Contemporary Arts Center. It’s low stakes. Interactive, if you want it to be. There’s always cool stuff to look at. And you can have a conversation with a person without feeling super-anxious, in my opinion, because you have something else to look at as well.

What’s your least favorite spot?

In general, if you ask me to meet at a bar on the first date, I’m gonna say no. Unless it’s someplace really cool, like Somerset. But just most bars in general, I don’t think we have much of anything in Cincinnati that’s cool enough to justify a bar being a first date spot for me.

Do you have any specifically Cincinnati related turnoffs or turn ons? Like, for example, you hate Steelers fans?

Cincinnatians are gonna crucify me for this. But I hate goetta. Actually, let me go back to the second question: If somebody asked me to go on a date to Goettafest, I’d say no, immediately. I’d block them forever. I hate it that much. As for a green flag? Take me to a Bengals game.

What’s the best first date you’ve ever been on?

This might be silly. But I went on a first date where we went to Casablanca Vintage, and then walked over to Shake It Records, and then afterwards we got coffee at Highland [Coffee House]. We got to walk around a little bit, it was super low stakes, and we learned about each other’s interests through thrifting and record-shopping. It was really sweet because I was the one who asked if he wanted to go to Shake It Records with me. And he was all excited like, “Yeah!” Turned out he didn’t have a record player and so didn’t listen to records, but he just wanted to do something that I would enjoy.

Have you ever dated outside of Cincinnati? And how would you compare Cincinnati to what you’ve experienced elsewhere?

Yeah, I briefly dated somebody from [my hometown] Owensboro, Kentucky, when I was 19. Terrible idea. I’m from a little bit of a small town, everybody knows everybody. I also grew up in a very religious community. I felt like it was really difficult to date in my hometown, because, number one, my family’s from there. There was always the fear that I was gonna end up dating a distant cousin. Secondly, I felt like I couldn’t explore my sexuality because everybody knew me, and I didn’t feel safe doing that. There was also like, nothing to do. What we did for fun was go to Sonic at 10 o’clock at night, or sit in the Walmart parking lot and eat a Little Caesar’s pizza, you know? Or have a bonfire in the middle of a random field somewhere. So, not awesome. I definitely feel like I can be more open about my sexuality here in Cincinnati. However, I like to think of Cincinnati as a small town cosplaying as a big city…having lived here for five years, I feel like I can’t go anywhere without running into somebody I know. And so now dating here also feels strange, because I always wonder if I’m dating someone that somebody else I know has dated.

So do you think Cincinnati is a good city for single people looking to date?

That’s really hard. I just deleted my dating app profiles, because I felt like…well, did you see that tweet where somebody said, “Checking my Hinge likes feels like this,” and it was that clip from Catching Fire of Katniss rising into the Quarter Quell? That’s literally what it feels like. I feel like a lot of people around here kind of settled down or got married young because we’re still in like the Midwest, Southern area a little bit. With people in our age group, it is kind of hard to find somebody who’s cool and not already taken. But there are definitely worse cities.

What’s your favorite place to meet people that is not a dating app or anything online?

Concerts! I’ve been to some shows around here where I’ve met strangers and we hit it off and hang out throughout the show. I never feel bad going to shows by myself; I went to Bunbury all three days by myself in 2019, and it was fun because you meet people who you know like the same music as you, which is a big deal for me personally. And, generally, the people who like the same music as you can be pretty cool. Just watch out if you’re going to see, like, a Midwest emo band. Don’t trust those people. But yeah, live music is great for that.

Do you have any local places that you go just to hear live music? Live music that isn’t specific artists you paid money to see, I mean.

I love Ghost Baby. They usually have really great live jazz musicians. Plus it’s really pretty in there, and the vibes are awesome.

Is there a Cincinnati flavored pickup line that would work on you?

No, I don’t think so. Just buy me a drink. I really like espresso martinis. If you want to get me, buy me one of those.

What do you think is an ideal uniquely Cincinnati thing or place to eat or go to on a date?

This is silly, but going to a Reds game and getting a Skyline coney would be awesome. That is Cincinnati to me. Not something I would normally do, but you know, it’s for the vibes.

Wait, so the only time you eat Skyline is at Reds games?

Yes, it’s what you’re supposed to do when you’re there. I will only do it for the Reds.

What do you think is the most romantic view in the city?

Bellevue Hill Park. I went there with my friend and I couldn’t believe how gorgeous it was.

If you had to give any advice to a single woman living in Cincinnati on dating, what tips would you give her?

I would tell her if they say they want to be exclusive, but they don’t want to label it? Run. If they explicitly only have photos in their dating profile of them at sports events, they probably don’t have a well-rounded personality. That’s not against anybody who likes sports, right? Sports are great. Just…is that it? Another thing, if you’re dating women, it’s OK to make the first move. Yeah, sure, both of you are scared. But somebody’s gotta do it. Always stay open minded, but never lower your standards. And it’s also OK to be yourself. I can’t put the energy into putting up a facade of me being normal and interesting. I think I’m interesting, but I’m not really close to normal. Many of us aren’t normal either, so let’s stop pretending any of us are close to that. If somebody doesn’t vibe with who you really are, then that’s OK, you don’t need them. Just keep it moving.

How would you describe yourself in less than 25 words? What are you looking for in a partner?

As far as partners, I have three rules: don’t waste my time, don’t lie to me, and don’t make me look stupid. Describing myself…I’m kind of an airhead, but also definitely smarter than you. I’m always down to do something adventurous and wild. You’re also gonna have to deal with my obsession with Taylor Swift and the occult.

So…Swiftie, witch, and adventurer?

The three things that make up a bisexual woman in her early 20s. Just please don’t call me Ramona Flowers—I might actually be put in a straitjacket the next time I hear that. —KM

Cassy Arsenault

Pronouns: She/her ♥ Orientation: Straight ♥ Occupation: Anchor/reporter, Local 12 WKRC ♥ @cassyarsenault

What’s your favorite first date spot in Cincinnati?

The Blind Lemon. There’s always live music, but it’s quiet enough you can still hear, and the cocktails are really good. If the date’s going well, there’s food next door so you can keep it going.

What’s your least favorite spot?

There isn’t a Cincinnati-specific place I hate, but don’t ask me to go to the movies on the first date. And don’t ask me to go to a chain restaurant, either. If you’re gonna take me out, at least take me to a cool place. Somewhere that’s only in Cincinnati. In this day and age, with the dating pool as competitive as it is and dating apps everywhere, you can’t suggest something like Applebee’s. That’s not going to work.

Do you have any specifically Cincinnati related turnoffs or turn ons? Like, for example, you hate Steelers fans?

OK, everyone is going to hate me for this. But I actually can’t stand Skyline Chili. I don’t like it. I love that people love what they grew up with, and I’ll never take that away from them. I just personally don’t like the taste of it. Huge green flag if you’re a Bengals fan, because that is loyalty, because you guys have so many ups and downs. Another red flag, everybody asks where they went to high school. I don’t get it. I don’t care who you were in high school? I want to know who you are and what you do now. The version of Cassy in high school is nowhere near what I am now. I don’t care to know the version of you in high school!

Have you ever dated outside of Cincinnati? And how would you compare Cincinnati to what you’ve experienced elsewhere?

I’ve dated all around the country and in the world. I dated people in Paris when I lived there. I would say [Cincinnati] is somewhere in the middle. I still say Michigan is the best place ever to meet men. I don’t know if it’s because they’re all in the outdoorsy spirit or very manly there. Boston and New York City are the worst places to meet men. I have to say Cincinnati lands somewhere in the middle, with Parisian men and Californian men. I’m not sure what they all have in common. But I think it’s that most of the men here are sensitive and have some self-awareness. But of course, you know, there’s always a pool of, and I hate to say this, because not all men are like this, but there’s just a pool of men who just aren’t ready to grow up. I don’t know what they’re looking for, who they’re looking for. But I think their expectations are distorted or curved in some way. I will say that the only other thing about where men fall here is that I don’t think they’re exactly against an assertive, bold woman. But there is something traditional here in terms of the [gender] roles of women, which is lovely, but also I think is a bit outdated.

Do you think Cincinnati is a good city for single people looking to date?

Yes. I think it’s awesome. I feel comfortable here. I feel like there’s an endless amount of amazing places to go on dates. As for the pool of men, I think it’s pretty small. I think a lot of people around [Cincinnati] get married young. I wish there was more people dating or people in the era that I’m in. But in terms of places to go, it’s great. I have an endless list. That’s not a problem here.

So you’re saying “Single guys, hit me up,” basically?

Please get in touch with me. [Laughs]

What’s your favorite place to meet people that is not a dating app or anything online?

Oh, great question. So right now, I have three favorite things to do to meet guys. One is workouts. I like to meet people through my gym. Another one, I like to meet people on bike rides. I go to the Loveland Bike Trail a lot, so sometimes you’ll chat with people on the trail when you take a break, and I really enjoy that. And my last one, I literally just got into golf. Half the reason is to have something more to do with my brother, and the other half is to meet my husband. I also really like to talk to people at bars. I’ll just go up and chat with strangers, ’cause I like to make new friends.

Do you have a favorite bar that you like to go to, specifically for chatting with random guys?

Totally. Okay, I have a few but I guess the first one is The Oak [Tavern]. I feel like there’s always good-looking guys there. I always have good luck at The Blind Pig, actually—that one always has a ton [of single guys]. Probably because the stadiums are there.

Is there a Cincinnati flavored pickup line that would work on you?

Nope! Just come up and say “Hey.” If somebody complimented me, or anything I was wearing, I would probably start talking to that person. Right? So something easy [and] traditional. No cheesy pickup lines.

What do you think is an ideal uniquely Cincinnati thing or place to eat or go to on a date?

If somebody says “Hey, I’m gonna take you to Sotto,” or “Hey, let’s go to Pepp & Dolores,” I’m like, “OK, he knows what he’s doing.”

What do you think is the most romantic view in the city?

Primavista has the best view of the city, hands down.

If you had to give any advice to a single woman living in Cincinnati on dating, what tips would you give her?

Well, I’m not successful yet! I would say keep the faith and just have fun while trying to find Mr. Right, I guess. Don’t get discouraged.

Is there anything else you want to say about the dating scene in Cincinnati?

Yeah, I wish a lot more men would step it up, be less insecure and take charge. You know, show us women that chivalry isn’t dead! —KM