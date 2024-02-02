Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: February 2–4

Image courtesy of Friends of Memorial Hall

Take some time to enjoy yourself this weekend. Try some craft beers and pickles, see some movies or a concert, and taste some free chocolate at these weekend events.

Cincy Beerfest

The biggest craft beer event in the city returns! Try all sorts of local, regional, national and international craft beers at Duke Energy this weekend. Tickets are anywhere from $25 to $100, depending on what level of exotic beer you feel like drinking.

Saturday-Sunday, Duke Energy Center, 525 Elm St, downtown

Jungle Jim’s Pickle Wars

Ever been to a chili cook-off? Well, this is like that, but for pickles. 9 pickle vendors will square off to see who has the area’s best pickle. There’s also a bobbing for pickles competition (?!) plus a pickle eating contest in case you want to summon your inner Joey Chestnut.

11 a.m. — 2 p.m., Saturday, Jungle Jim’s Fairfield, 5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield

The Montvales at Woodward Theater

Best friends Sally Buice and Molly Rochelson release their new folk album at the Woodward tonight. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. We interviewed the two women about their musical process earlier this week.

8 p.m., Friday, 1404 Main Street, Over-the-Rhine

“Is That Black Enough For You?!?” at the Freedom Center

The film critic, writer, Harvard professor, and interviewer Elvis Mitchell screens his 2022 documentary film about “Blaxploitation” movies on February 2 at the Freedom Center, followed by an audience discussion with local film critic tt stern-enzi. We also interviewed Mitchell this week.

6:30 p.m., Friday, $10, National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, 50 E. Freedom Way, downtown

Mayerson JCC Jewish & Israeli Film Festival

This film festival presents all sorts of Jewish perspectives for viewers, with everything from narrative features about dating to Holocaust films to documentaries on Gene Wilder. Opening night is Saturday, and it runs throughout the month.

7:30 p.m., Saturday, Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St, Over-the-Rhine

Chocolate in the Chapel

Who doesn’t wanna try free chocolate? Spring Grove Cemetery brings back Chocolate in the Chapel for a ninth year. Local candy businesses will be on hand to provide samples—and sell you more, if you find something you really love. Visitors also get to take a tour of the chapel, led by Spring Grove’s expert docents.

12 p.m., Sunday, Spring Grove Cemetery, 4521 Spring Grove Ave, Northside