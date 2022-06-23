Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: June 24-26

Join us for a Pride weekend kickoff, bike the Madeira Criterium, find food and liquor fests you’ll love, and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community at these weekend events.

11th Annual Madeira Criterium

Hundreds of pro and amateur cyclists ride through downtown Madeira for this 11th annual race, and there’s plenty of kids’ racing and family-friendly fun, too. Find race details and registration information here.

June 24, racing starts 4 pm, starting line at Madeira Ave. and Dawson Rd., Madeira

Cincinnati Magazine’s PRIDE Party

Pride weekend is here, and what better way to kick off the Cincinnati celebration than a fun street cocktail party with games, karaoke, swag bags, live entertainment, and plenty of other surprises? Get your tickets here and we’ll see you there.

June 24, 5–8 pm, Court Street Plaza, downtown

Rockin’ Taco Fest

Three days of fun and culture at Covington Plaza is the goal of this taco-riffic celebration. Feast on the offerings from Latin Taste Grill, Mazunte, El Cardinal Taqueria, Wild Side Experience, Taco Wagon, Mis Sabores, Taco Oso, Montez Fajita Grill, West Coast Tacos, El Buen Tacos, Sweet Jazz Treats, and Graeter’s. Check out the entertainment lineup here.

June 24–26, Covington Plaza, 144 Madison Ave., Covington

Cincinnati Pride Parade and Festival

Find family-friendly fun at Cincinnati’s biggest celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride. The festivities start with the downtown parade and culminates in a festival of food, music, entertainment, and vendors at Sawyer Point.

June 25, parade starts 11 am, 7th & Plum Streets, festival runs noon–9 pm, Sawyer Point, 705 E. Pete Rose Way

Hyde Park Blast

Join the fight against cancer at this annual fundraising event featuring a 4-mile run/walk, men and women’s cycling events, and a kid’s fun run with a block party with food, fun, and live music.

June 25, 7 am–11 pm, parking available at Hyde Park School, 3401 Edwards Rd.

NamasDey: Yoga at PBS

Join Who Dey for an hour of zen yoga on the Paul Brown Stadium field Saturday morning. Tickets are $10, and all proceeds will be donated to Tidal Babe, which helps local women in need.

June 25, 9 am, Paul Brown Stadium, downtown

Nines Are Wild: Rhinegeist’s Anniversary Bash

Rhinegeist celebrates its ninth birthday with a “Nines Are Wild” party in their OTR taproom, featuring western-themed fun like a “Specialty Saloon” of select brews, a New Riff Bourbon Bar, a design-your-own cowboy hat popup bar by Nashville’s Whiskey Roots, a mechanical bull, Wild West photo booth, food from Bee’s Barbecue, and more. A Pride-themed dance party with DJing by G9 and pop-up drag performances by PHDee and Chastity Marie will also be happening on the rooftop bar from 9 to close. Giddy up.

June 25, noon–1 am, Rhinegeist Taproom, Over-the-Rhine

Tequilafest on Fountain Square

After its pandemic hiatus, this outdoor tequila celebration returns for its fifth year, bringing more than 50 brands of the hot stuff to sample, with big names like Hornitos and Jose Cuervo to small-batch and specialty brands. Your ticket gets you 12 sample tickets, a souvenir flask, food from Mazunte, and a night of sipping and live entertainment.

June 25, 4–11 pm, sampling 5– 9 pm, Fountain Square, 500 Vine St., downtown

Cincinnati Street Food XPO

The region’s top street food vendors descend on Bechtold Park Saturday for a rally featuring tasty bites from more than 40 vendors. Celebrity judges Christian Gill of Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey, Grace Yek of the Cincinnati State Culinary Institute, and Len Bleh, owner of Avril-Bleh Meats, will offer several awards including “Best Street Food Dish,” and you’ll get to vote for the People’s Choice Award. Click here to see if your favorite food truck will be there.

June 25, 11 am–10 pm, Bechtold Park, 4312 Sycamore Rd., Sycamore Twp.