Order Your Thanksgiving Turkey ASAP

Thanks to ongoing supply chain issues due to the pandemic, inflation, and bouts of Avian influenza, the frozen turkey market will more than likely come up short. Customers may see this as an opportunity to get fancy and try one of the local farms known for their fresh turkey offerings. But if you haven’t already pre-ordered for Thanksgiving Day, you may just be out of luck soon.

Greenacres in Indian Hill has already reached its pre-order capacity for the season and is wait listing customers while Tewes Farm in Erlanger is taking every opportunity to tell customers to order as soon as possible.

“We are raising the same amount as usual but expect the demand to be greater if the stores don’t get as many,” says Stephanie Tewes of Tewes Farm. “We encourage people to order early in case we need to cut off orders prior to the holiday.”

Check out these places and get your order in as soon as possible:

Bowman & Landes

At Bowman, you can get a turkey with or without a non-GMO diet, pre-cooked, smoked or glazed, or bone-in or boneless. 6490 Ross Rd., New Carlisle, (937) 845-9466



Valley View Turkey Farm

Ranging from 16 to 30 pounds, Valley View’s turkeys are free range and fed a corn-and-soybean meal packed with vitamins and minerals. 4900 Yankee Rd., Liberty Twp., (513) 779-4546

Stehlin’s Meat Market

Stehlin’s fresh turkeys range from 13 to 35 pounds and come from Huismann’s Egg & Poultry in Harrison. 10134 Colerain Ave., Bevis, (513) 385-6164

Tewes Farm

Ranging from 17 to 40 pounds, Tewes’ turkeys are fed a cornmeal with no hormones of any kind and are free range. 2801 Crescent Springs Pike, Erlanger, (859) 341-8844

Gorman Heritage Farm

“Eating seeds, bugs and weeds while enjoying the warm sunshine,” the diet of Gorman’s turkeys is boosted with non-GMO feed. 10052 Reading Rd., Evendale, (513) 563-6663