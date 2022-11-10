Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: November 10–13

Experience an unforgettable celebration of Cincinnati’s culinary scene, see Little Women at Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, interact with 2,000 years of dance in art, shop for the holidays, support juvenile diabetes research while sipping bourbon, support human trafficking survivors at a fashion show, and prove that emo never dies at these local events.

Photograph by Malinda Hartong

Cincinnati Magazine Presents Savor Chef’s Table

Don’t miss the final nights of our signature dinner series featuring celebrated local chefs collaborating on five-course, one-night only menus, a cocktail hour, bourbon tastings, wine pairings, and chef demos at the Hard Rock Casino. Note: Friday’s dinner is SOLD OUT, and tickets for Thursday are still available here.

Nov 10 & 11, Hard Rock Casino, 1000 Broadway, downtown/Pendleton

Photograph by Sam Rosenstiel

CAM Opens “Beyond Bollywood: 2,000 Years of Dance in Art”

Experience two millennia of dance’s influence in visual art at this massive collection of works originating from South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Himalayan region.

Nov 11 – Feb 5, Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Dr., Mt. Adams

Cincy Shakes Presents Little Women

See the story of the March sisters come to life in this stage production of the beloved classic novel by Louisa May Alcott.

Nov 11–Dec 3, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, 1195 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY GREATER CINCINNATI HOLIDAY MARKET

Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market

‘Tis the season to start your holiday shopping, and the Greater Cincinnati Holiday market offers gifts, decor, jewelry, art, and other handmade crafts from local vendors. Find the schedule of live entertainment, food vendors, and Santa photo ops here.

Nov 11–13, Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., downtown

UNFILTERED Humanity Fashion Show

This fashion show, featuring pieces representing the human condition from sorrow to triumph, provides ample opportunity to mingle with local artists, musicians, and entrepreneurs. You’ll also get to enjoy local food trucks and live music during social hour before the fashion show starts. Event proceeds benefit Weightless Anchor, an East Price Hill-based nonprofit that provides resources for survivors of sex trafficking.

Nov 12, 5 pm, Cincinnati Fitness Boxing, 2929 Spring Grove Ave., Spring Grove Village

9th Annual Bourbon and Bow Tie Bash

Support JDRF childhood diabetes research and sip on bourbon at this fun charity event, featuring the aforementioned Kentucky gold, cocktail tastings, spirits, beer, and wine. There will also be light bites, a mobile bidding silent auction, a bourbon raffle, tunes from DJ Etrayn, valet parking, and more surprises.

Nov 12, 6 pm, Newport Car Barn, 1102 Brighton St., Newport

Emo Nite at Bogart’s

Break out the eyeliner and ripped up skinny jeans, because emo lives forever. Attend this Bogart’s ball and celebrate the songs from your favorite alt artists of the ’90s and ’00s. A dollar from every ticket sold will be donated to the Living The Dream Foundation. This ain’t a scene—it’s an arms race.

Nov 12, 8 pm, Bogart’s, 2621 Vine St., Corryville