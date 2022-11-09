Five Outrageous Donut Sandwiches

Looking for a new way to mix up your usual sandwich order? These five indulgent donut sandwiches will do the trick.

Jelly Donut Burger, Fifty West Brewing Company



A beef patty, with all the fixings in addition to their spicy maple Dijon and grape jelly all smashed between a glazed donut from Golden Hands Bakery. The Cincinnati local brewery added this jam-packed sandwich to their new seasonal menu this year, and this handful will be available through December.

7605 Wooster Pike, Columbia Twp., (513) 834-8789

Grilled Cheese Donut, Tom & Chee

A grilled glazed donut with gooey, melted cheddar cheese in the middle. This donut-sandwich makes the perfect combination of sweet and savory that you never knew you needed.

Multiple locations.

Maple Drizzle, Chopped Bacon, Sausage, Egg & Cheese Donut Sandwich, Duck Donuts

This flavor-packed donut sandwich is just as much of a mouthful as its name—all the best breakfast items jam-packed in a donut topped with maple icing and chopped bacon. But, if that isn’t enough, Duck Donuts’ menu also features three other breakfast donut-sandwiches.

5635 Deerfield Blvd., Mason, (513) 492-7707

Walk of Shame, Hangover Easy

Bacon, sausage, egg, and melted cheddar cheese all rest on a locally made glazed donut. This University of Cincinnati breakfast eatery’s twist on the traditional breakfast sandwich is the perfect cure for any hangover.

13 W Charlton St., Corryville, (513) 221-5400

Moonrise Doughnut Burger, Bard’s Burgers & Chili

The Covington burger-joint puts a spin on their classic Wagyu beef burger with a Moonrise Doughnuts bun, topped with a cheeseburger, mayo, pickle, and lettuce. This unusual combination makes for the perfect lunch, paired with their homemade fries. Just make sure you have time for a nap after.

3620 Decoursey Ave., Covington, (859) 866-6017