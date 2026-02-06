New Faces of Fashion: life_karma_death

Photograph by Claudia Hershner

Designer: Ryan Gabbard (any pronouns)

Brand: life_karma_death

Models: Ryan Gabbard, Violet

What is your design background?

I learned how to sew from my grandmother, and then I got more into art and discovery, and I just like things that are beautiful.

Is there any fashion work that you are currently doing?

I’m doing the Reclaimed Runways fashion show on February 3 and 4.

How would you describe your design style?

Liminal space.

If someone wanted to buy or commission your work, where would they be able to do that?

On my Instagram. Reach out via DM.

Any other important thing that you think people should know about you as a designer?

Art and the act of creating is the closest thing to beauty and truth.