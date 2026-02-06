Foodie News You Can Use

Photograph courtesy Gold Star

Gold Star Chili Pie Menu at Strong’s Pizza

Strong’s Pizza and Gold Star released its limited-time-only collabs earlier this week, just in time for National Pizza Day on Monday, February 9. Strong’s official “Gold Star Chili Pie” menu, available through March 8, featured three specialty pies:

Gold Star OG Pie: Strong’s dough, Gold Star Chili base, mustard, onions, and cheddar cheese

Strong’s dough, Gold Star Chili base, mustard, onions, and cheddar cheese Gold Star Dip Deluxe Pie: Strong’s dough, ricotta and cream cheese blend base, Gold Star Chili, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, and sour cream

Strong’s dough, ricotta and cream cheese blend base, Gold Star Chili, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, and sour cream Gold Star Pie-rito: Strong’s dough, Gold Star Chili base, shredded cheddar cheese, Fritos corn chips, and Chipotle Ranch

Queen City Featured on Condé Nast Traveler Website

According to Condé Naste Traveler’s Maija Zummo, Cincinnati is “quietly becoming a nationally recognized culinary hub.” The writer mentioned several area restaurants in the web piece “The Best Restaurants in (and Near) Cincinnati, Ohio” earlier this week, including Sotto, The Baker’s Table, Wildweed, Otto’s, and more. “… chefs are more easily able to open restaurants and execute their creative vision than in some of the more traditional big-city dining hubs, producing a glut of delicious dining options,” she writes.

Dos Hermanos Opens in OTR

Last week, Mexican restaurant Dos Hermanos opened at 1819 Elm Street in Over-the-Rhine as part of the Findlay Launch, Findlay Market’s storefront accelerator program. As a long-term resident of the program, the restaurant will have the chance to pilot its full-service concept to Cincinnatians, serving up authentic Oaxacan food. Based in Columbus, Dos Hermanos has a fleet of food trucks as well as dine-in locations in Columbus and Athens.

Mellow Mushroom National Pizza Day Deal

Mellow Mushroom is celebrating National Pizza Day with $5 off specialty pizzas. Available for purchase online only (for delivery or pick-up), the promo includes favorites like the “Holy Shiitake” (olive oil and garlic base, shiitake, button and portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, mozzarella, aged white cheddar, a garlic aioli swirl, black truffle oil and fresh chives) and the “Buffalo Chicken” (mozzarella, Buffalo chicken, caramelized onions, applewood-smoked bacon, buffalo sauce swirl and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch swirl). To redeem the deal, customers can enter PIZZADAY at checkout. Limit one per order.

Heart-Shaped Pizzas at LaRosa’s

For the first time ever, LaRosa’s is offering heart-shaped cheese pizzas in honor of Valentine’s Day. The pies, which are $12.49 each, are equivalent of a medium-sized pizza and are customizable with toppings for an additional charge. You can get them now through February 22 at www.larosas.com.

Indian Restaurant Opens in Pleasant Ridge

Ziqr Progressive Indian Restaurant recently opened its doors in Pleasant Ridge after a soft opening last month. “We’re overwhelmed by the love and support we’ve received, and seeing everyone enjoy the food, drinks, and vibe made us so proud,” the restaurant posted on its Facebook page. “Thank you for the warm welcome and for believing in us from the start.” The place is run by the same family that owns Kanak India in Montgomery and is housed in the old Revolution Rotisserie space at the corner of Montgomery Road and Losantiville Avenue.

Win Free Pizza from Dewey’s

Dewey’s Pizza is celebrating its all-new online ordering experience by giving one lucky winner a free pizza once a week for an entire year. From Monday, February 9, through Saturday, February 28, Dewey’s customers can enter to win a $1,500 Dewey’s Pizza gift card (the equivalent a year’s worth of free pizza). Every online pickup order placed through Dewey’s website during this timeframe will be automatically entered into the contest. Two runners-up will receive a $500 and a $250 e-gift card. For more information, visit www.deweyspizza.com/entertowin.

New Cookies & Cream Stout at Fabled Brew Works

Fabled Brew Works in Erlanger is partnering with the Crestview Hills Cold Stone Creamery to offer the limited-edition BA Stone Giant, a bourbon barrel–aged Cookies & Cream stout, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 14 (bottles will be released at 10:30 a.m. but the doors open at 8 a.m.). Only one bottle per person will be available for purchase. If you can’t make it, catch the “Valentine’s Boozy & Creamy Flights” event the night before, February 13, from 5 to 11 p.m.