New Faces of Fashion: Am.A-line Collections

Photograph by Claudia Hershner

Designer: Ayana Ames (she/her)

Brand: Am.A-line Collections

Models: Ayana Ames, Tavier

What’s your design background/experience in design?

I have been designing and sewing since I was about 7 years old. I obtained my bachelor’s at The University of Alabama in 2014 with a concentration in apparel and textile design. While in my final two years, I taught myself menswear design and fit after learning the basics of patternmaking. After graduation, I freelanced off and on with small companies and local designers, making samples and patterns for their brands. During that time, I also began developing my brand and started offering custom orders.

Before COVID hit, I made a goal to manufacture my first collection, which released in spring 2020. Since then, I have pivoted into a circular fashion business model, offering redesign and repair as viable options to keep clothing out of the landfill and renew the clothes we already love. My experience has also included further freelance work to develop collections, as well as source materials and suppliers.

What fashion design work are you currently doing?

A lot of the work I do now encompasses custom-tailored suits, redesigned pieces from your closet to give them a new life, and alterations for the brand. I occasionally still freelance, offering product development and sourcing services from ideation to sampling. However, the majority of my time is spent working with my customers and clients, as well as a few exciting collaborations.

How do you describe your design style?

Modern, transitional, and daring. I love to play with texture and challenge the classic silhouette while using it as inspiration. You may find a lot of color blocking, asymmetry, and fine design details within my work.

If someone wants to buy/commission your work, where can they do that?

Am.A-line styles can be found online at amalinecollections.com or in person. You can make an appointment if you’re interested in custom commissions. We’re located within LINNcinnati [516 Linn St., Studio 601].

Do you have anything else you think our readers should know about you and your work?

A random fact is that I love to challenge my design skills by using existing materials/garments or trying something new, which helps me to expand my creativity. Also, if you’re a conscious consumer, we offer a trade-in program where you can bring in your gently worn styles for credit. Drop-off or mail-in options are available. Be sure to check out our Rewind program to learn more.