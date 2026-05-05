Mexican Food Guide: West

Photograph by Jon Medina

Valle Escondido Mexican Grill

Just across the state line in Lawrenceburg, Valle Escondido has become a favorite among west siders. The menu balances Tex-Mex favorites with more traditional offerings, from classic deep-fried golden chimichangas and saucy, cheesy enchiladas to creamy guacamole and carne asada cooked with onions and jalapeños. Colorful decor and attentive service elevate the experience beyond the usual Mexican eatery. And with additional locations in Harrison and Union, Valle Escondido resonates with foodies throughout the tri-state. ♦ 19908 Augusta Dr., Lawrenceburg, Indiana, (812) 537-1986, (additional locations in Harrison and Union)

La Piñata Mexican Grill & Bar

This place pairs south-of-the-border decor with a menu that covers just about every Mexican dish you can imagine. The nachos supreme come covered with cheese, chicken, beef, and beans, while the fajitas are served sizzling with flavorful meats, seafood, and veggies. With friendly service that keeps the pace upbeat, La Piñata is the kind of neighborhood place where families gather for lunch after soccer games and friends meet for casual dinners on the weekends. ♦ 3731 Stone Creek Blvd., Colerain Twp., (513) 923-2733

Los Panchos Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

The vibe here is equal parts neighborhood hangout and lively cantina. The broad menu covers all the classics like Mexican street corn, tamales, burritos, and quesadillas, alongside crowd favorites such as raw oysters. Portions are generous, chips and salsa arrive fresh, and the colorful drink menu keeps the energy high. Friendly service and a welcoming dining area make it easy to see why regulars treat this Colerain spot like a second home. ♦ 8598 Colerain Ave., Colerain Twp., (513) 923-3400

Photograph by Jon Medina

Mi Cabaña Mexican Bar & Grill

Mi Cabaña brings festive energy to Western Hills with an expansive menu and a bar that serves jumbo margaritas without skimping on the tequila. Classic Mexican dishes like birria tacos drip with savory richness, and the fiesta burrito is packed with grilled chicken, steak, onions, beans and rice, and topped with cheese, chorizo, pineapple, and shrimp. Come hungry, as the portions are generous and leftovers are practically guaranteed. ♦ 2169 Queen City Ave., Western Hills, (513) 481-3888

Mi Casita

Part neighborhood market, part taqueria, this hidden gem offers flavors that are authentically Mexican, with bright salsas, well-seasoned meats, and horchata to wash it all down. Order at the counter and watch tortillas get made fresh before tacos arrive piled with carne asada, chorizo, or birria. Prices are affordable, making it easy to feed a crowd on a budget. This is the kind of casual spot taco lovers return to again and again. ♦ 5714 Glenway Ave., Western Hills, (513) 407-8322

Tacos Time

Tacos Time popped up next to a laundromat in a former Busken Bakery location back in 2021 and quickly became a west side favorite. From the Chipotle-style assembly line, you can watch the TT crew members assemble standard Mexican fare, including tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and bowls with the freshest ingredients, but don’t skip the specials. Grab an order of birria tacos or a pupusa—a thick tortilla stuffed with savory fillings and served with coleslaw salad salsa on the side—and drive home happy. ♦ 5345 Glenway Ave., Western Hills, (513) 922-8226