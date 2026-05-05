Mexican Food Guide: Central

Photograph by Marlene Rounds / Food Styling by Allison Hamilton

Tortilleria Garcia

The housemade corn tortillas at Tortilleria Garcia—where owner Omar Garcia uses the same recipe his grandmother and mother taught him in Michoacán, Mexico, on his family’s corn farm—have helped propel the restaurant’s expansion to three locations across the city. Mix and match them with carnitas, carne asada, al pastor, shrimp, chicken, or other options for a combo platter topped with the likes of cheese, tomatoes, onions, refried beans, pico de gallo, and more. ♦ 5917 Hamilton Ave., College Hill, (513) 541-0568 (additional locations in Springdale and Mason)

El Nuevo Valle Mexican Restaurant

The Carthage/Elmwood Place area isn’t exactly teeming with Mexican restaurants, but it has El Nuevo Valle and honestly, that’s enough. Deep in the Carthage neighborhood and attached to a grocery store, this hole in the wall joint is exactly what you want for authentic Mexican food—a colorful, no-frills interior balanced out by a menu packed with flavor. The serving for the Valle Verde nachos is big enough to feed three and you’ll love the seafood burritos. ♦ 6711 Vine St., Carthage, (513) 821-2232

El Vaquero

Setting up shop in the former Taste of Belgium space on Short Vine, El Vaquero has a lot going on. Being around the corner from the University of Cincinnati means the place not only has a great selection of margeritas and Mexican favorites for students and other visitors to the area to enjoy (tacos, nachos, fajitas, and enchiladas platters, for instance), it also offers specialty events, like dance nights and comedy nights, to keep the crowds coming. ♦ 2845 Short Vine St., Corryville, (513) 221-0516