Dine Out With Mom This Weekend

Photograph by CandyRetriever via AdobeStock

Still need plans for Mother’s Day? Celebrate your mom with one of these dining experiences.

Zingaro

Zingaro, the new Italian restaurant from Top Chef alum Fabio Viviani, is offering a number of limited-edition specials for Mother’s Day, including entrées such as bruschetta Romana, gnocchetti sardi, and halibut Milanese, plus drinks like Mamma’s Garden Margarita and Lavender Spritz (N/A). Dinner starts at 4 p.m. Reservations required. 5380 Medpace Way, Madisonville, (513) 837-2916

Nicola’s

Nicola’s specially curated “Pick Two” Mother’s Day menu offers both brunch and dinner options, topped off by signature cocktails. Brunch favorites include crab cakes, French toast, steak and eggs, as well as some of the Italian restaurant’s signature dishes. 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $70 per person. 1420 Sycamore St., Pendleton, (513) 721-6200

Subito

At Subito, diners will be treated to a bountiful buffet featuring fresh salads, Italian pastries, a carving station, seasonal fruit and cheese displays as well as a cacio e pepe, prepared tableside in a giant Parmesan wheel. Mother’s Day Brunch is from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Reservations required. $70 per adult, $35 per child (under 12). 311 Pike St., downtown, (513) 579-3860

Sidecar Kitchen + Bar

Sidecar Bar + Kitchen is offering a one-day-only brunch menu, with dishes like a cast-iron frittata with pancetta, Bananas Foster brioche French toast, and a Cajun shrimp Benedict. With both indoor dining and seating on Sidecar’s newly opened terrace patio, it’s an ideal setting for a relaxed, celebratory brunch. 7711 Roosa St., Montgomery, (513) 954-8634

Eddie Merlot’s

This steakhouse is offering a buffet featuring a selection of brunch items alongside some of its signature dishes, including eggs Benedict, Pearl Belgian waffles and French toast, shrimp cocktail and oysters on the half shell, and carved filet mignon tenderloin, and grilled lamb rack. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $79 per adult, $24 per child (10 and under). 10808 Montgomery Rd, Symmes Twp., (513) 489-1212