Manga Manga’s Inaugural Anime Film Festival

IMAGE BY YANA VIA ADOBE STOCK

Manga Manga is a small comic book shop the sells Japanese comics (manga), webtoons, and light novels. Starting on July 11, the shop in College Hill hosts The Cincinnati Anime Film Festival (CAFF) to celebrate Asian art and continue to build the manga and anime community in Cincinnati. Weekly screenings of Japanese animation will be shown at the Hollywood Drive-In Theatre, located behind Manga Manga.

To kick things off, there’s a launch event June 3 at the Woodward Theater in Over-the-Rhine featuring the anime classic Ghost in the Shell (1995). Based on the manga by Masamune Shirow, the film will be presented in Japanese with English subtitles, and the summer lineup of films will be announced. Tickets for the launch, which starts at 7:30 p.m., are on sale now. Tickets for the festival go on sale June 4 at noon.

“Movies bring people together,” says C. Jacqueline Wood, owner of Manga Manga and founder of CAFF. “The Cincinnati Anime Film Festival is just another exciting project in our mission to build community and celebrate Asian art and stories.”

The festival is just one of many projects Manga Manga has in store to celebrate Asian art and continue to build the anime community in Cincinnati. You can keep up to date on the festival’s screenings, dates, and inclement weather make-up screenings on the Instagram pages for the Anime Film Festival and Manga Manga.

