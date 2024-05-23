Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks May 24-26

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF THE NEWPORT AQUARIUM

We’ve made it to another three-day weekend! With all that extra time, you can go to even more local events. You could hang out with mermaids in the morning and go to a silent disco at night. Before you spend all Monday grilling and chilling, check out some of the activities Cincinnati has to offer.

Spongebob Night at the Florence Y’alls

The Florence Y’alls are taking on the Evansville Otters for a jellyfishing baseball showdown. Thomas More Stadium will turn into Bikini Bottom for a night full of Spongebob music, videos, and in-game promotions. The players will also be getting into the spirit by wearing special Spongebob jerseys. Stick around after the game, because Rozzi Fireworks will be lighting up the sky for Fireworks Friday. Friday, May 24, 7:03 p.m., Thomas More Stadium, 7950 Freedom Way, Florence

MONSTER MONSTER: Comedians Playing D & D

Roll for comedy! Four comedians will be led through a 90-minute campaign with a real dungeon master on stage. Will they stick to the quest or drive their DM to the brink of insanity? Even though the performers will be the primary players, there will be elements of audience participation. You could even come away from the adventure with a prize. Friday, May, 24, 9:30-11 p.m., Commonwealth Sanctuary, 552 5th Ave., Dayton, KY

Mermaids Return to Newport Aquarium

It’s mermaid season at the aquarium. Starting Saturday, May 25, you’ll be able to see these magical sirens of the sea in the Shark Ray Bay Theater. This year, they’ll also have a mermaid at Stingray Hideaway that you can talk to while petting the rays. Mermaids will swimming with their fish friends through June 23 every day but Tuesdays. Check the aquarium website for the daily mermaid schedule. Saturday, May 25, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Newport Aquarium, 1 Levee Way, Newport

AfroSwag Hair and Fashion Show

Some of the midwest’s top natural hair stylists and fashion designers will be flocking to the Contemporary Arts Center for the city’s biggest hair show. Sweet Sistah Splash is presenting the event showcasing black hair styling, art, fashion, music, and more. This year’s theme is “Past, Present, and Afrofuturism” and will be reflected in the pieces shown off on the runway. In addition to the runway show there will also be dance performances, musical performances, a DJ, speakers, and a vendors market. Saturday, May 25, 6-11 p.m., Contemporary Arts Center, 44 E 6th St., downtown

May Festival Closing Night

Cincinnati’s famous 151-year-old choral music event, May Festival, concludes for 2024 with a performance of Her Story by the Pulitzer Prize winning composer Julia Wolfe. The piece is about pivotal moments in women’s history and includes words by Abigail Adams and Sojourner Truth. The Lorelei Ensemble will join the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra in the performance. You can also join Matthew Swanson, Julia Wolfe, and Beth Willer from the Lorelei Ensemble for a pre-concert talk at 6:30 p.m. in Corbett Tower. Saturday, May 25, 7:30 p.m., Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Cincy Silent Disco: Pajama Party

Things are getting comfy and cozy at Cincy Silent Disco. Don your jammies and head to Madison Theater for the city’s signature silent rave. There will be three different DJs programmed to one of three different channels in the special headphones. The green station will be EDM, the red station will be contemporary pop, and the blue station will be music from the 70s, 80s, and 90s. Tickets are $12 in advance and $17 at the door. Saturday, May 25, 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Madison Theater, 730 Madison Ave., Covington

Taste of Cincinnati

You can sample the great food Cincinnati has to offer all Memorial Day weekend. 51 restaurants and 33 food trucks will be set up along Fifth Street ready to serve you some of their signature dishes. There will also be live entertainment with music being performed at six different stages around the event. Keep an eye out for the winners of Best of Taste to find some especially great offerings. Saturday, May 25- Monday, May 27, E 5th St., downtown

Kayak Basics: Flatwater

If you want to becoming a kayaking master by summer, this is a good place to start. This kayaking class will teach the basics about maneuvering on flat water. The instructors are certified by the American Canoe Association and will be focusing on safety, gear, and paddling techniques. Lifejackets will be fitted to participants and required through the course. Registration is $33 and all equipment will be provided. Sunday, May 26, 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. or 1-3:30 p.m., Winton Woods Adventure Outpost, 10248 McKelvey Rd., Winton Woods

Tea Dance at Washington Park

Mingle with members of the local LGBTQIA+ community at the Washington Park Tea Dance. The casual mixer/dance will take place on the park’s porch. If you feel like getting up and dancing, music will be provided by Digital Downs. It will be a great opportunity to prime yourself before Pride Month. Keep an eye out because every other Sunday the Tea Dance changes location. Sunday, May 26, 4-7 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine