Kevin Denkey’s Scoring Surge Is a Bright Spot for FC Cincinnati

Prior to last week, Kevin Denkey’s last two-goal match was April 25, 2025. But in 2026, with his MLS sea legs under him, he already has three braces, displaying the muscular, big-fox-in-the-box skills that make him a MLS Golden Boot threat.

With 10 goals in 12 matches across all competitions, Denkey is well over halfway to his 2025 total (17 goals in 33 matches). The 25-year-old native of Togo has also chipped in with three assists, one more than his 2025 total. FC Cincinnati ownership dropped a then-MLS record $16.2 million to pry Denkey’s goal-scoring services from the Belgian first division in November 2024. He was by no means a disappointment last season. He was solid.

But through the first two months of 2026, Denkey’s been superb. The kind of superb that will elicit $20 million-plus transfer fee offers from major English, German, and/or Spanish clubs come August.

There’s another reason to be excited: The vibes between Denkey and Evander have never been higher. In Saturday’s 2-0 win over New York Red Bulls, Evander drew a penalty in first-half stoppage time. Denkey, the club’s top penalty taker, converted the spot kick. No big deal, right? Well, in Wednesday’s 4-4 draw with New York City FC, Evander was fouled in the penalty area in the game’s dying moments.

Pre-match, Evander was given the No. 1 slot because Denkey had missed the previous match due to suspension. Denkey and Evander discussed the matter, and then Denkey—a goal away from his first FCC hat trick—allowed Evander to take the game-deciding spot kick. Evander converted, pointed at Denkey, then grabbed the ball and handed it to Denkey, seemingly as a thank-you gesture.

Back to Saturday’s penalty kick. After throttling the spot kick past Red Bulls goalkeeper Evan Horvath, Denkey spun around, searching for Evander. He pointed at his Brazilian teammate, and the two exchanged a two-handed low-five and a hug.

Again, the duo’s onfield chemistry will never be an on-field bromance or even match the occasional telepathy Lucho Acosta enjoyed with Brenner. But the connection and trust between Denkey and Brenner is a prime factor in FC Cincinnati turning this rough start into a successful campaign. And overall, FC Cincinnati’s fun, flawed, and frustrating opening two months has overshadowed the striker’s scorching start to 2026.

Chaos at center back

Saturday’s first-choice center backs were Samuel Gidi (starting midfielder), Andrei Chirila (17-year-old making his second MLS start), and Kyle Smith (more of a wingback/fullback than a center back). Wednesday’s starting center backs were typical first-choice left center back Teenage Hadebe, second-stringer Gilberto Flores, and Smith.

No Miles Robinson. No Matt Miazga. No Nick Hagglund. During Wednesday’s match, an injured Hadebe left after 23 minutes. His replacement, veteran Alves Powell, was subbed at halftime with an injury and replaced by Chirila. Long-term ailments to Miazga and Hagglund have tested the availability of Cincinnati’s center back room over the past few seasons. It’s clear than ever that the room needs an injection of ready-to-play youth.

Shifting major minutes onto a green teenager like Chirilia consistently seems like an imprudent formula for development, but the 6-foot-3 FC Cincinnati 2 regular appears ready to at least be part of a rotation. Chirila certainly flashed his offensive skillset, completing a match-high seven long balls on Saturday and doing his best Luca Orellano impersonation with a long-range spear for the Orange and Blue’s third goal on Wednesday.

Saturday’s clean sheet was the first since the club’s season-opening 2-nil victory over Atlanta. Since then, Cincinnati has allowed an average of two goals per game. The Red Bulls set up camp in FCC’s half in the second half and finished with just over two expected goals, so there’s work to be done. Heck, after looking lost in March, the Orange and Blue have located their scoring boots and now rank third in the East in goals scored. But the club’s goal differential sits at minus-4 because of its poor defense.

After claiming its first since March 22, FC Cincinnati returns to action Saturday in Chicago against the Fire, with whom FCC drew 3-3 less than two weeks ago.

Grant Freking is in his eighth year of FC Cincinnati coverage for Cincinnati Magazine.