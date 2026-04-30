Cincinnati Weekend Picks May 1-3

Photograph courtesy Flying Pig Marathon

May is kicking off with a bang—the first weekend of the month alone has some of the city’s biggest events, including the iconic Flying Pig Marathon, Cincy-Cinco, Mutual Dance Theatre’s Modern Mix, and many other heavy hitters. Here are just a few to check out

Flying Pig Weekend

Lace up your running shoes and stay on top of traffic reports—Flying Pig Marathon Weekend is here. The Fitness Expo will start on Friday alongside the 50 West Mile. Saturday will feature the 5K, 10K, Flying Piglet, Flying Fur, 26th Mile, and PigAbilities races along with the Family Fun Festival. The marathon, half marathon, and relay will take off at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday morning from Rosa Parks St. Runners will then get to enjoy the 8 a.m.-3 p.m. victory party at Smale Park. Fri, May 1-Sun, May 3, downtown

DAAPFASH26

Graduating fashion students at DAAP are showcasing their collections on the runway at MegaCorp. Hundreds of garments will be showcased by both student and professional models in an immersive high-fashion environment all accompanied by DJ Boywife. Tickets start at $41 for general admission and $30 for students with ID. Fri, May 1, 7:30 p.m., MegaCorp Pavilion, 101 W. Fourth St., Newport

The Music of Star Wars

The Pops are getting you ready for May the Fourth with a show featuring iconic Star Wars scores from the classics of John Williams to the contemporary additions of Michael Giacchino and Ludwig Göransson in Rogue One and The Mandalorian. There will also be free pre-show activities like lightsaber training, trivia, cosplayer photo-ops, and talks from film professor Joe Horine. Tickets start at $32 and for an extra $10, you can access the Hyperspace Cabaret with a private bar and more Star Wars-themed musical performances and entertainment. Fri, May 1-Sun, May 3, Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Mutual Dance Theatre Modern Mix ’26

MDT’s annual showcase of original contemporary works returns with new pieces choreographed by Cincy native Shane Ohmer, Nat Wilson from Yue Yin Dance Company, Joshua Ishmon from Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, and Sirui Liu from the Cincinnati Ballet. There will be a post-show talkback on Friday and a pre-show interview and ASL interpreter on Saturday. Tickets start at $22. Fri, May 1-Sat, May 2, 7:30 p.m., Jarson-Kaplan Theater at the Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., downtown

Purr-om Night Under the Stars

Purrfect Day Cat Café is hosting its first ever cat prom complete with a disco in the courtyard, a photo booth, light bites, prom punch, and kitty cuddles. Admission to this 16+ dance is $45 and includes all prom activities, 50 minutes in the cat lounge, and two drink tickets for guests of drinking age. Fri, May 1, 8 p.m., Purrfect Day Cat Café, 25 W. Eighth St., Covington

GrowFest 2026 Plant Sale

Civic Garden Center’s spring plant sale is back with hundreds of native seasonal plants on offer alongside the green flea market, a bake sale, kids activities, and gardening workshops. Plant sitters will also be available so you don’t have to lug around your botanical haul through the whole festival. Sat, May 2, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Civic Garden Center, 2715 Reading Rd., Avondale

Cincy-Cinco

The Hispanic Chamber is throwing a two-day celebration of Latin culture for Cinco de Mayo with authentic food from six different restaurants, cultural performances, live salsa, merengue, and bachata music and dancing, games, raffles, piñatas, a Conga parade, crafts, and more. Sat, May 2-Sun, May 3, noon, Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., downtown

Run for the Roses on the Levee

It’s Kentucky Derby day at Newport on the Levee with live music on the plaza, horse race betting (a Derby results-based raffle with all proceeds going to the Brighton Center), live race coverage on all screens, and mint juleps and Derby specials at the Levee’s restaurants and bars. Sat, May 2, 5 p.m., Newport on the Levee, One Levee Way, Newport

Martin Lawrence Live

Actor, standup, director, producer, and all-around comedy legend Martin Lawrence is stopping in Cincinnati on his Y’all Still Know What It Is! Tour. Best known as the star and creator of Martin alongside roles in movies like Do the Right Thing, Bad Boys, and House Party, Lawrence is returning to his live standup roots for his performance at the Taft. Tickets start at $82. Sat, May 2, 8 p.m., Taft Theatre, 317 E. Fifth St., downtown

Shop in the Shire Spring Market

Fabled Brew Works is transforming into a lively fantasy market with over 30 local craft vendors selling everything from original art to perfume to gourmet dog treats. There will also be seasonal beers and meads on tap plus the Gobblin’ Goblin food truck will be open. Sun, May 3, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Fabled Brew Works, 331 Kenton Lands Rd., Erlanger